PM Narendra Modi unveils national emblem on new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building. The emblem is made of bronze and is 6.5m in height, and took over nine months to cast, said senior Central Public Works Department (CPWD) officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PM also interacted with the workers (Shramjeevis) who are involved in the work. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others were present at the event.

Also Read: Misuse of national emblems to be punished by jail, ₹5 lakh fine

A senior CPWD official said, “The structure weighs 9,500kg and is 4.4m in width. It has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the New Parliament Building. A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500kg has been constructed to support the Emblem.”

A senior official aware of the development said, the concept sketch and process of casting of the National Emblem on the roof of New Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modeling/computer graphic to bronze casting and polishing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To take the emblem on the roof, it was divided into over 150 segments and assembled on the roof. “The work to assemble it started in April end. It took us nearly two months to complete the work,” said the CPWD official.