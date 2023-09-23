Varanasi event Highlights: PM Modi lays foundation stone of ₹451 cr cricket stadium
- PM Modi Varanasi visit Highlights: International Cricket Stadium's foundation stone laid in the presence of cricket legends such as Tendulkar, Gavaskar.
PM Narendra Modi's Varanasi visit Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for an International Cricket Stadium in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday. The state government, under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has allocated ₹121 crores for land acquisition, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will invest ₹330 crores in the stadium's construction.
Esteemed cricketers such as Tendulkar, Gavaskar, Shastri, and Vengsarkar graced the foundation stone-laying ceremony. The event also witnessed the presence of key figures from the BCCI, including President Roger Binny, Vice President Rajiv Shukla, and Secretary Jay Shah.
This stadium in Varanasi marks Uttar Pradesh's third international cricket facility, following those in Kanpur and Lucknow.
CM Adityanath also shared that the prime minister would inaugurate 16 newly constructed Atal Residential Schools, developed at an approximate cost of ₹1,115 crore, and participate in the closing and prize distribution ceremony of Cultural Mahotsav 2023.
Before arriving in Varanasi, Modi inaugurated the 'International Lawyers’ Conference 2023' at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. The Bar Council of India organised this conference on the theme of 'Emerging Challenges in the Justice Delivery System, taking place on Saturday and Sunday.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 04:58 PM
Modi Varanasi visit: PM unveils residential schools for children of construction workers
Prime Minister Modi arrives at the Rudraksha International Convention Centre. He unveils 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas, residential schools established by the Uttar Pradesh government at a cost of ₹1,115 crore across various locations in Varanasi. These institutions are specifically designed to provide education, from the 6th to 12th standard, exclusively for the children of construction workers.
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 04:25 PM
PM Modi Varanasi visit: PM Modi witnesses model of the upcoming stadium
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 03:51 PM
PM Modi Varanasi visit: Cricket legends grace the foundation laying event
Former India cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri, BCCI President Roger Binny, its vice-president Rajiv Shukla and secretary Jay Shah were present on the occasion. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the function.
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 03:31 PM
PM Modi Varanasi visit: Foundation stone of Lord Shiva-inspired cricket stadium laid
The thematic architecture of this stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, with designs developed for crescent-shaped roof covers, trident-shaped floodlights, ghat steps-based seating, and Bilvipatra-shaped metallic sheets on the facade.
The stadium will have a capacity of 30,000 spectators.
ANI
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 03:08 PM
PM Modi Varanasi visit: The upcoming stadium will be Uttar Pradesh's third international cricket venue
Other international cricket stadiums in Uttar Pradesh.
- Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow
- Green Park Stadium in Kanpur
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 02:56 PM
All about Varanasi international stadium
How much money is allocated for Varanasi stadium?
The Uttar Pradesh government said that it has spent ₹121 crore to acquire the land for the stadium while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will spend ₹330 crore on its construction.
Where is the location of the Lord Shiva-inspired cricket stadium?
Varanasi Stadium is to be built near the Ring Road in Rajatalab area. It is likely to be ready by December 2025. The spectators' gallery of the stadium would resemble the steps of the ghats of Varanasi.
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 02:37 PM
Modi Varanasi visit: ‘World is getting connected with India through cricket,’ says PM
"The whole world is getting connected with India through cricket. New countries are now coming forward to play cricket," says PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi, UP.
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 02:32 PM
PM Modi Varanasi visit: Tendulkar, Gavaskar present in the stadium's foundation laying ceremony
Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Wengsarkar, Madan Lal, G Vishwanath, Neetu David and Shivangi Kulkarni among crickters present in the event.
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 02:29 PM
Modi Varanasi visit: ‘This stadium will become the star of Purvanchal region,’ says PM
This stadium in the city of 'Mahadev' will be dedicated to 'Mahadev' himself. The sportspersons here will benefit from the construction of an international stadium in Kashi. This stadium will become the star of Purvanchal region: PM Modi on the foundation stone laying of international cricket stadium in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, UP.
ANI
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 02:24 PM
Modi Varanasi visit: PM begins address in Bhojpuri
"Today, I got another chance to visit Varanasi. The joy which we get on visiting Kashi is unparalleled," says PM Narendra Modi during foundation stone laying ceremony of international cricket stadium in Varanasi, UP.
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 02:23 PM
PM Modi Varanasi visit: CM Yogi lauds success of G20 Summit
"Global leaders saw India's capability and strength during the G20 Summit," says UP CM Yogi Adityanath during foundation stone laying ceremony of international cricket stadium in Varanasi, UP.
PTI
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 02:18 PM
PM Modi Varanasi visit: 'I welcome PM Modi,' says CM Yogi
"PM Modi is laying the foundation stone for International Cricket Stadium Varanasi by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Uttar Pradesh for the first time. I welcome PM Modi on behalf of every sports enthusiast in the state," says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.
ANI
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 02:06 PM
PModi Varanasi visit: Sachin Tendulkar hands over Indian cricket team jersey to PM
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar extended a warm welcome to PM Modi gifting him an Indian cricket team jersey.
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 01:27 PM
PM Modi Varanasi visit: BJP women workers display 'Thank You Modi Ji' posters to welcome him
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 12:34 PM
PM Modi Varanasi visit LIVE: Who will be present at stadium's foundation laying ceremony?
Here is the list of individuals who will be present at PM Modi's program in Varanasi's Ganjari:
1. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath
2. BCCI president Roger Binny
3. BCCI secretary Jay Shah
4. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla
5. Former crickert Sachin Tendulkar
6. Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar,
7. Former cricketerRavi Shastri,
8. Former cricketer Kapil Dev
9. State minister Jaiveer Singh
10. State minister Girish Chandra Yadav, MoS, GOUP
11. Former cricketer Karsan Ghavri
12. Former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar,
13. Former cricketer Madan Lal,
14. Former cricketer Gundappa Viswanath,
15. Former cricketer Gopal Sharma
16. MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma,
17. MLA Tribhuvan Ram
18. Zila Panchayat Adhyaksh Poonam Maurya
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 12:14 PM
International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi LIVE: Sachin Tendulkar visits Kashi Vishwanath temple
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Saturday, where he will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for the International Cricket Stadium.
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 11:49 AM
PM Modi Varanasi visit LIVE: Tendulkar, Gavaskar arrive at Kashi Vishwanath temple
Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Kapil Dev, along with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony for the state's third International Cricket Stadium.
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 11:45 AM
PM Modi Varanasi visit LIVE: Inauguration of 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya also on the agenda
During his visit to his parliamentary constituency, PM Modi will also inaugurate 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas spread across Uttar Pradesh.
• With the objective of improving access to quality education, these 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas in Uttar Pradesh, with a combined cost of approximately ₹1115 crores, have been established exclusively for the children of laborers, construction workers, and orphans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to provide top-notch education and contribute to the holistic development of these children.
• Each school occupies an area of 10-15 acres and includes classrooms, sports facilities, recreational spaces, a small auditorium, a hostel complex, a mess, and residential accommodations for the staff. These residential schools are designed to eventually accommodate up to 1000 students each.
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 11:33 AM
PM Modi's Varanasi visit LIVE: Preparations underway at foundation laying ceremony venue | VIDEO
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 11:26 AM
Here's what PM Modi said during lawyers' conference before departing for Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the International Lawyers' Conference 2023 in New Delhi before departing for Varanasi, where he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the International Cricket Stadium. Here's what he said:
• Regarding the recently passed women's quota bill in Parliament, Modi said, "The Women's Reservation Bill will provide a new direction and energy for women-led development in the country."
• Speaking about the judicial system, he emphasised, “An independent and impartial judiciary plays a crucial role in shaping a positive image of India on the global stage. Global threats necessitate global approaches to handling transnational crimes. A global framework is imperative for addressing such borderless crimes.”
• PM Modi also made reference to the Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) system and Lok Adalats as tools for expediting dispute resolution, stating, "We are actively working to present every draft of the law in two formats, making legislation easily understandable for the country's citizens."
• He further commended the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and the Supreme Court for translating judgments into regional languages.
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 11:17 AM
PM Modi Varanasi visit LIVE updates: What do we know about this International Cricket Stadium's construction?
• The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), with the support of the BCCI, is developing a stadium on a 30.60-acre plot of land at a cost of ₹330 crore.
• The stadium is set to accommodate 30,000 spectators and is situated on land worth ₹121 crore already acquired by the Uttar Pradesh government.
• Ankit Chatterjee, CEO of the UPCA, described the stadium's distinctive features, including a crescent-shaped dome, trident-shaped floodlights, seating based on ghat steps, and metallic designs resembling Bilva Patra on the facade.
• This cricket stadium, scheduled for completion in 2.5 years, will enable Varanasi to host international cricket matches, according to officials.
• The stadium's architectural design is inspired by Lord Shiva and incorporates elements such as trident-shaped floodlights, crescent-shaped roof covers, ghat steps-based seating, and Bilvipatra-shaped metallic sheets on the facade.
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 11:09 AM
Watch | PM Modi attends 'International Lawyers’ Conference 2023' before heading to Varanasi
- Sat, 23 Sep 2023 11:02 AM
PM Modi Varanasi visit LIVE updates: Tendulkar, Shastri, Gavaskar depart for foundation stone laying ceremony
Veteran Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, and Dilip Vengsarkar on Saturday departed for Varanasi for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the international cricket stadium in Uttar Pradesh.
The former India head coach Shashti on Saturday took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Varanasi bound. Great to be amongst Greats and colleagues for Mumbai and India. Just a few international runs and wickets there. Pic of a lifetime. Gr8 memories.” (ANI)