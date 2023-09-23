PM Modi to lay foundation stone of international cricket stadium in Varanasi. 5 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Saturday to lay the foundation stone of the international cricket stadium in his constituency. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the visit as a golden chapter in Kashi and also shared the itinerary of Modi's visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with ground level functionaries of G20 Summit, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

“Tomorrow another golden chapter is going to be added in the journey of Baba Shri Vishwanath ji's holy city Kashi. Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will lay the foundation stone of 'International Cricket Stadium' costing approximately ₹451 crores in Varanasi tomorrow”, Adityanath had said in a post on X.

"Apart from this, Kashi MP will also inaugurate 16 newly constructed Atal Residential Schools at a cost of approximately ₹ 1,115 crore by participating in the closing and prize distribution ceremony of the Cultural Mahotsav 2023. Your hearty congratulations Prime Minister!" the UP CM said in a post on X.

Also Read: PM Modi to interact with ‘Team G20’, host gala dinner at Bharat Mandapam

Here are five important things to know about the project:



1)At around 1:30 PM, Modi will lay the foundation stone of the stadium built which is estimated to cost ₹451 crore. With a vision to develop modern world-class sports infrastructure, the stadium will be built in Varanasi's Ganjari in an area spanning 30 acres.

2)The architectural design of the stadium will be inspired by Lord Shiva. It will have designs developed for trident- shaped floodlights, crescent-shaped roof covers, ghat steps-based seating, and Bilvipatra-shaped metallic sheets on the facade.

3)The UP government said that it has spent ₹121 crore to acquire the land for the project. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will spend ₹330 crore on the construction of the stadium, having capacity of 30,000 spectators.

4)The ceremony is expected to be graced by renowned cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and several other luminaries. In attendance will also be key officials from the BCCI, including President Roger Binny, Vice President Rajiv Shukla, and secretary Jay Shah.

5)The spectator's seating area within the stadium will be designed to resemble the iconic steps of the ghats in Varanasi. Located in the Rajatalab area near the Ring Road, the stadium is projected to be completed and ready for use by December 2025.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON