close_game
close_game
News / India News / PM Modi reviews conventional, new challenges with security brass

PM Modi reviews conventional, new challenges with security brass

ByNeeraj Chauhan , Jaipur
Jan 07, 2024 01:09 AM IST

Prime Minister Modi addressed top police and intelligence officials at an annual security conference focused on national security topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the country’s top police and intelligence brass on the second day of the closed-door annual security conference in the pink city.

PM Modi and home minister are also likely to be apprised about the progress in security issues discussed during last year’s conference(FILE PHOTO)
PM Modi and home minister are also likely to be apprised about the progress in security issues discussed during last year’s conference(FILE PHOTO)

While details of PM’s interaction with the officers were not immediately known, people familiar with the deliberations said the three-day conference is focused on diverse range of national security topics such as tackling new-age crimes such as cyber, identity-related offences, misuse of technology by powers inimical for India’s growth, besides conventional challenges such as cross border terrorism and smuggling, terrorism and radicalization activities in the hinterland, left-wing extremism, etc.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sessions also revolve around providing citizen-friendly policing services, nuclear, chemical and biological threats as well as demographic changes in border areas, the officials said.

Union home minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are also attending the three-day conference, being held at Rajasthan International Centre (RIC).

Speaking at the inauguration on Friday, Shah had asked the director generals of police (DGPs) of all states and union territories (UTs) to train the officers in all ranks and upgrade technology in police stations for effective implementation of recently passed criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill (BSB), which replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act. The Union home ministry is expected to notify the three bills by Republic Day.

An official who asked not to be named said the security of India’s borders is again a key topic like previous few years, since China’s attempts to change the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan, Ladakh in 2020.

The PM and home minister are also likely to be apprised about the progress in security issues discussed during last year’s conference at PUSA institute in Delhi.

Last year, there were total 16 broad current and emerging security challenges such as managing influence of Chinese Commerical Entities (CCEs), which are engaged in Counter-Intelligence (CI) in India and China’s increasing influence in the neighborhood as well as rise in cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure, crypto currencies, implementation of 5G technology, issues of unfenced land borders, mass agitations, overstaying foreigners, radical organizations, Khalistani activities, and use of Interpol to achieve international cooperation that were discussed in Delhi conference.

On Modi’s discussions with the DGPs/IGPs and about 500 officers attending the conference in hybrid mode from across the country, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is expected to issue a statement on Sunday.

Earlier, on Thursday, PMO said the conference will discuss “wide range of policing and internal security issues including cybercrime, technology in policing, counterterrorism challenges, left-wing extremism, prison reforms, among others”.

“Another key agenda of the conference is deliberations on the road map for implementation of the new criminal laws. Further, the conference will also deliberate on futuristic themes in policing and security like the challenges posed by new technologies such as AI, deepfakes, etc and ways to deal with them,” the PMO had said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Aditya L1 Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Neeraj Chauhan

    Neeraj Chauhan, senior associate editor with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times, writes on security, terrorism, corruption, laundering, black money, narcotics, and related policy matters while covering MHA, ED, CBI, NIA, IB, CVC, NHRC, CAG, Income Tax department, etc.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out