PM Modi reviews conventional, new challenges with security brass

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the country’s top police and intelligence brass on the second day of the closed-door annual security conference in the pink city. PM Modi and home minister are also likely to be apprised about the progress in security issues discussed during last year’s conference(FILE PHOTO)

While details of PM’s interaction with the officers were not immediately known, people familiar with the deliberations said the three-day conference is focused on diverse range of national security topics such as tackling new-age crimes such as cyber, identity-related offences, misuse of technology by powers inimical for India’s growth, besides conventional challenges such as cross border terrorism and smuggling, terrorism and radicalization activities in the hinterland, left-wing extremism, etc.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sessions also revolve around providing citizen-friendly policing services, nuclear, chemical and biological threats as well as demographic changes in border areas, the officials said.

Union home minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are also attending the three-day conference, being held at Rajasthan International Centre (RIC).

Speaking at the inauguration on Friday, Shah had asked the director generals of police (DGPs) of all states and union territories (UTs) to train the officers in all ranks and upgrade technology in police stations for effective implementation of recently passed criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill (BSB), which replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act. The Union home ministry is expected to notify the three bills by Republic Day.

An official who asked not to be named said the security of India’s borders is again a key topic like previous few years, since China’s attempts to change the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan, Ladakh in 2020.

The PM and home minister are also likely to be apprised about the progress in security issues discussed during last year’s conference at PUSA institute in Delhi.

Last year, there were total 16 broad current and emerging security challenges such as managing influence of Chinese Commerical Entities (CCEs), which are engaged in Counter-Intelligence (CI) in India and China’s increasing influence in the neighborhood as well as rise in cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure, crypto currencies, implementation of 5G technology, issues of unfenced land borders, mass agitations, overstaying foreigners, radical organizations, Khalistani activities, and use of Interpol to achieve international cooperation that were discussed in Delhi conference.

On Modi’s discussions with the DGPs/IGPs and about 500 officers attending the conference in hybrid mode from across the country, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is expected to issue a statement on Sunday.

Earlier, on Thursday, PMO said the conference will discuss “wide range of policing and internal security issues including cybercrime, technology in policing, counterterrorism challenges, left-wing extremism, prison reforms, among others”.

“Another key agenda of the conference is deliberations on the road map for implementation of the new criminal laws. Further, the conference will also deliberate on futuristic themes in policing and security like the challenges posed by new technologies such as AI, deepfakes, etc and ways to deal with them,” the PMO had said.