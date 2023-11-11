PM secured India by stopping Rohingya infiltration: Shah

Bhopal: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with “securing India” by stopping members of the Rohingya community from entering the country and said the Opposition bloc of 28 parties was not equipped to stop the “intruders”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting in Dhar district on Saturday. (PTI)

Addressing rallies in Dhar district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) leader also hailed Modi for imposing a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI)

“Modi ji has stopped infiltrators from entering the country. Congress and INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc leaders cannot do that. The PM secured India. He also banned PFI,” he said.

Raising the poll pitch for the upcoming elections, Shah accused the Congress of dynastic politics and corruption.

“Kamal Nath wants to make [his son] Nakul Nath the chief minister. Sonia Gandhi has in mind to make her son Rahul the Prime Minister. What good will they [Congress] do to the country if they work for their sons and daughters?” Shah said.

He added: “Kamal Nath raised a Ganga of corruption. He discontinued all the welfare schemes This corrupt person can’t do anything for MP.”

The elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly are scheduled on November 17.

During his address, Shah also said that if the Congress were to win the elections, it would form a “teen tigaada, kaam bigaada’ (too many cooks playing spoiler) government. “Theirs would be a ‘teen tigada, kaam bigada’ government. The orders will come from the Gandhi family, instructions will be given by Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh will be made the fall guy,” he said.

Hitting back, Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said: “BJP leaders know that they are losing the elections, so they are using their old tactics of using religion and nationalism in the elections. Voters are smart enough to understand their tactics.”

