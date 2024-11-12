PM set to deliver keynote address at Germany meet

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the News9 Global Summit to be held in Stuttgart during November 21-23 to deepen relations between India and Germany and to bolster sustainable growth. Modi will deliver the speech virtually at the summit being hosted jointly by TV9 Network and Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart at MHP Arena in the capital of the southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg. (HT PHOTO)

Modi will deliver the speech virtually at the summit being hosted jointly by TV9 Network and Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart at MHP Arena in the capital of the southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg. Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will participate in the summit in-person.

The address by Modi underscores India’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Europe’s largest economy. Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz co-chaired the biennial Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) in October, when the two sides finalised a mutual legal assistance treaty in criminal matters, an agreement on exchange of classified information, and a road map for an innovation and technology partnership.

Germany also agreed to step up the recruitment of skilled Indian workers, increasing the number of visas for them from 20,000 to 90,000 a year. Earlier this year, Maharashtra and Baden-Württemberg signed a memorandum of understanding on hiring skilled workers from the Indian state. Authorities in Maharashtra have said the pact could lead to the recruitment of hundreds of thousands of workers.

TV9 Network CEO Barun Das said on Monday that the organisation decided to hold a global summit following the success of its “What India Thinks Today” conclave. The event in Germany will be one of important platforms to support initiatives between the governments of India and Germany, and the news network will play the role of a social catalyst to facilitate a dialogue that bolsters the bilateral relationship, he said.

The summit, the theme for which is “India and Germany: A road map for sustainable growth”, will have sessions on topics such as “Talent, transformation and technology”, “Sustainable development: Lessons from India’s northeast” and “Srinagar to Stuttgart: The consumer story”.

The Global Icon Awards will be given away during the summit to honour luminaries from fields such as the automobile industry, entertainment, business and sports, and there will be a musical event dedicated to Gauhar Jaan, India’s first recording artist.