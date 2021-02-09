IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PM slams ‘andolanjeevi’ in Rajya Sabha farm laws defence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI)
india news

PM slams ‘andolanjeevi’ in Rajya Sabha farm laws defence

  • At the same time, the PM appealed to agitating farm groups to call off their protests, said all doors for suggestions and improvement remain open, and invited them for continued discussions.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:05 AM IST

While warning the country against “andolanjeevis” (those who live off protests), and the influence of FDI (“foreign destructive ideology”), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday strongly defended the recent farm laws, touted their benefits, particularly for small and marginal farmers, and reiterated the government’s commitment to modernising agricultural markets (mandis) and retaining the minimum support price (MSP)-based procurement regime.

At the same time, the PM appealed to agitating farm groups to call off their protests, said all doors for suggestions and improvement remain open, and invited them for continued discussions.

Responding to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, Modi cited the history of political backing for agricultural reforms, including by former PM Manmohan Singh, and criticised the Opposition for their “U-turn” on the issue.


At a time when there is increasing criticism about India’s democratic record, the PM also called India the “mother of democracy”, and at a time when some have labelled protesting Sikh farmers as extremists, he hailed the contribution of Sikhs to nation-building and underscored the sensitivity of Punjab given its history.

Modi also praised the manner in which Indian citizens battled Covid-19, spoke of the immense goodwill generated for India with its supply of medicines and now vaccines to other countries, and highlighted India’s post-Covid-19 economic recovery. On the continued stand-off with China at the Line of Actual Control, he said that India’s position was clear and there was no question of any relaxation in India’s commitment to “border security”and “border infrastructure”.

Highlighting the urgency of agri reforms, which formed the core of his speech in the House, the PM said: “This is the time to make agriculture prosperous... Give the reforms a chance and see whether we benefit from it. If there is any weakness, we will remedy it..the doors are not closed... If we delay this, if we get caught up in our political calculations, we will push farmers to darkness. I pray to all of you to think about this.”

The PM also warned against those he termed “andolanjeevis”. “We are familiar with shramjivi (those who labour), and buddhijivis (intellectuals). But I see that a new group has emerged in this country. If there is a lawyers movement, a students movement, a workers movement, they will be there — either in the front or behind the scenes. They cannot live without andolans (movements). They get to all places, give an ideological stand, mislead and show new ways. The country must be saved from these ‘andolanjeevis’. The interesting thing is they cannot do anything on their own but if something is happening, they will be there. They are ‘parijeevis’ (parasites).”

He added that even as the country was talking about foreign direct investment (FDI), another form of FDI had emerged. “This is foreign destructive ideology. To save the country from this FDI, we need to be more aware.” The PM’s comments come in the wake of tweets by global figures — including pop icon Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg — in solidarity with farm protests, which triggered an official government response blaming “vested interests” for propaganda. At the same time, Modi emphasised the importance of Punjab. “There are people who are making constant efforts to weaken and destabilise India. Don’t forget what happened with Punjab. During Partition, Punjab suffered the worst. During 1984, the maximum tears were shed in Punjab. The most horrific incidents happened in Punjab... all governments have known who was behind it.”

He also sent out a message on the Sikh community. “Some people are trying to mislead the minds of Sikhs in particular. This country is proud of every Sikh. What have they not done for this country? However much we respect them, it will be less.”

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said Modi’s speech did not offer any solution for the protesting farmers but tried to divert the issue. “He spoke in his own style but didn’t say a word about relief to farmers,” he said. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of farmers unions, condemned the Prime Minister’s ‘”andolanjivi” remark and said it was an insult to the farmers. “Farmers would like to remind the PM that it is ‘andolans’ that have liberated India from colonial rulers and that is why we are proud to be ‘Andolan-jivi’,” a statement from the organisation said.

On the laws, Modi first spoke about the scale and marginalisation of small farmers in India and cited the late farm leader and former prime minister, Chaudhary Charan Singh — this was symbolic, for it is Singh’s community, the Jats, who are currently at the forefront of the protests in Singh’s geographical base, western Uttar Pradesh. The PM said that Singh, citing the 1971 farm census, had often spoken of how 51% of Indian farmers had less than a hectare of land. This figure was now 68%, while 86% of farmers in India were small and marginal. Modi claimed that this large segment had been neglected — while big farmers got the benefits of bank loans, bank loan waivers, insurance schemes, irrigation, free power. It was his government, Modi claimed, which had expanded benefits to small and marginal farmers — through direct income assistance, expansion of Kisan credit cards and insurance scheme and initiatives such as Kisan rail and Kisan udan to enable them to reach distant markets. The PM then spoke about increasing land fragmentation and the need to generate livelihoods for members of farming families. He gave the example of the dairy sector — which contributes 28% of India’s agri economy — and said that milk and vegetable producers were able to directly get better rates from the market. “Why should foodgrain and lentil producers not have the same freedom as those who produce milk and vegetables?”

Citing Manmohan Singh as having said that Indian farmers must be allowed to sell their produce where they can get higher rates of return and there should be a common agricultural market, the PM said, “Maybe those making U-turns won’t accept my view but accept his views...You should be proud that Manmohan Singh said it and Modi is doing it.” The entire discussion on the subject in the House, the PM claimed, had not been about the law but had revolved around complaints about the method and that it was hurried or there wasn’t enough consultation. “This happens. Even when there is a wedding in the family, a relative may say she was not called... this happens in such large families.” The PM also spoke about the resistance to any change as being natural — and claimed that even during the Green Revolution, the then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had to face opposition from his Planning Commission, from members of his cabinet including the finance minister, from Left forces (“they are using the same language today they used then”), and appointed C Subramanian as agriculture minister when other politicians feared that taking over the portfolio would antagonise farmers and jeopardise their political careers. “But the result is that from seeking food under the PL-480 (an American aid programme), our farmers did record production domestically.” Modi projected the reforms as inevitable, claiming that those parties opposing the reforms at the moment had done similar, even if partial, reforms, in their states. “We will have to explain to protesters that whoever is here will have to do it, if not today, then tomorrow. Today I have done it, tomorrow you will have to do it. Attribute the negative to me, take the credit yourself. But let us move forward.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi rajya sabha farm laws
app
Close
A nurse fills a syringe with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Reuters file photo)
A nurse fills a syringe with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Reuters file photo)
india news

LIVE: Dutch govt will extend coronavirus curfew until March 3

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:30 AM IST
The Union health ministry had said on Monday that 17 states and Union Territories (UTs) did not add any death in the last 24 hours including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura among others.
READ FULL STORY
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi's speech offered no solution: Opposition

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:01 AM IST
Congress leaders also said that the PM tried to suggest that no one knows the contents of the three laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Opposition leaders during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Opposition leaders during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

Parliament LIVE: PM Modi likely to reply to Prez address in Lok Sabha tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:00 AM IST
Since the beginning of the budget session, opposition parties have been hitting out at the Centre regarding the farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws. Farmers have been camping at several border points in Delhi since November last year seeking the removal of these laws.
READ FULL STORY
AITC MP Mahua Moitra speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
AITC MP Mahua Moitra speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
india news

TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks cause uproar in Lok Sabha

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:55 AM IST
The remarks were later expunged from the house records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_08_2021_000301B)(PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_08_2021_000301B)(PTI)
india news

Farm stir, Bengal polls dominate Lok Sabha debate on President speech

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:50 AM IST
The debate started after protracted backchannel negotiations involving defence minister Rajnath Singh and Opposition leaders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI)
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Lok Sabha begins work as logjam finally ends

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:46 AM IST
Rajnath Singh says tradition of thanking the President should not be broken; Oppn decides to join the House debate
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mr Khan is sitting by a grave, alone. The shrine houses the grave of the aforementioned mystic as well as of other historical figures, famous and obscure, including a Mughal emperor.
Mr Khan is sitting by a grave, alone. The shrine houses the grave of the aforementioned mystic as well as of other historical figures, famous and obscure, including a Mughal emperor.
india news

Delhiwale: Like an ascetic, but with a family

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:35 AM IST
  • The daily life of Muhammed Naeem Khan
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mosque site in Dhannipur village near Ayodhya town.(HT Photo)
The mosque site in Dhannipur village near Ayodhya town.(HT Photo)
india news

Allahabad high court dismisses plea against allotment of land for mosque

By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:25 AM IST
  • The Uttar Pradesh government allotted the land to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) for construction of a mosque in compliance with the Supreme Court’s November 2019 order that allotted the site, where the Babi mosque once stood, to the Hindu claimants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(PTI)
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(PTI)
india news

Farm laws: Elderly protesters recount ’88 stir, stare at a long haul

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:21 AM IST
The Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border is one of the epicentres of the farmers’ 75-day-old campaign against the agricultural laws they say would erode their bargaining power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Last week, the company restored access to 257 profiles it had temporarily blocked after an order from the government, setting up a rare confrontation with the ministry.(REUTERS)
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Last week, the company restored access to 257 profiles it had temporarily blocked after an order from the government, setting up a rare confrontation with the ministry.(REUTERS)
india news

Twitter says seeking dialogue with minister, safety of staff key

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:16 AM IST
  • The government later sent a notice saying Twitter was not in a position to judge the order and that it was an intermediary liable to follow directions as per the law, which could include penal provisions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI)
india news

PM slams ‘andolanjeevi’ in Rajya Sabha farm laws defence

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:05 AM IST
  • At the same time, the PM appealed to agitating farm groups to call off their protests, said all doors for suggestions and improvement remain open, and invited them for continued discussions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The researchers studied pedestrian infrastructure in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad between October 15 and December 31.(Reuters)
The researchers studied pedestrian infrastructure in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad between October 15 and December 31.(Reuters)
india news

75% pedestrian facilities unsafe, in violation of norms: Study

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:57 AM IST
The survey found that at least 12 traffic refuge islands in central Delhi were beautified with saplings, statues or other installations, leaving little space for pedestrians to wait while the traffic signal was green for the vehicles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madras High Court.(HT file)
Madras High Court.(HT file)
india news

Zero tolerance for lawyers who spoil image of profession: Madras High Court

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:50 AM IST
The court said that stringent action was taken in the past by suspending advocates when the issue was prevalent and it was subsequently brought under control.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
india news

Sasikala announces return to Tamil Nadu politics

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:47 AM IST
Sasikala, who last month finished serving a four-year prison term in Bengaluru after her conviction in a disproportionate assets case and was treated for Covid-19, read aloud from notes she had prepared on a stopover in the Tamil Nadu town of Vaniyambadi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP candidate from Model Town Kapil Mishra along with Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan during a road show before filing the nomination for the upcoming Delhi assembly election on January 21.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
BJP candidate from Model Town Kapil Mishra along with Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan during a road show before filing the nomination for the upcoming Delhi assembly election on January 21.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
india news

Delhi riots: Police seeks report on plea seeking FIR against Kapil Mishra

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:44 AM IST
On February 23, 2020, Mishra visited the Jafrabad Metro station and held protests against those who blocked the road (anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, or anti-CAA, demonstrators) that runs underneath the metro station.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP