PM tells BJP MPs to focus on mass campaigns on malnutrition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers to take up mass campaigns for eradication of malnutrition, encourage sports in their constituencies, and create awareness about the golden card under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The card allows cashless treatment of the beneficiaries of the scheme launched in 2018 to provide the poor free access to private healthcare.

Speaking at a BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi said the lawmakers must ensure that social schemes aimed at providing nutrition are implemented on the ground, a person aware of the details said.

In the wake of India’s performance in the Tokyo Olympics, Modi said there is a need to encourage the young to take up sports. “He said the MPs (members of Parliament) should ensure that there is provision for teaching games from the gram panchayat level upwards,” said the person cited above, who did not want to be named.

The Indian contingent won seven medals in Tokyo, the biggest ever tally. Neeraj Chopra gave India its first Olympic gold in athletics on Saturday.

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur gave a presentation on India’s performance at the Olympics. His predecessor Kiren Rijiju, who now holds the law portfolio, briefed the lawmakers about the preparations made for the event.

Modi asked his party colleagues to focus on the implementation of Ayushman Bharat and ensure that cashless treatment facilities reach the beneficiaries.

Welfare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat are widely believed to have helped the BJP return to power in 2019 with a bigger majority.

The person cited above said external affairs minister S Jaishankar made a presentation regarding the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting. On Monday, Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a meeting of the UNSC when he chaired an open debate on enhancing maritime security.

According to a second person, Modi also urged the lawmakers to remain present in the Parliament during the sessions. He is learnt to have expressed concern over the absence of MPs while business is conducted in the House, said the second person.

Modi was particularly peeved that several MPs were absent from the Rajya Sabha when the Tribunals Reforms Bill was passed on Monday, said the persons cited above.