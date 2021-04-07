PM to chair meet for commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 400th birth anniv

A high-level committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held on Thursday to commemorate Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur’s birth anniversary .

The meeting will be attended by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal, and cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Also Read | ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ will be exciting interaction, says Prime Minister Modi

Home minister Amit Shah is also expected to attend the meeting that will be held virtually to discuss the year-long calendar of events to celebrate this occasion. The meeting assumes greater significance as it comes amid the farmer’s agitation against farm laws that has seen a surge in anti-BJP sentiment, especially in Punjab and Haryana.

In December, at the height of the farm protests, PM Modi visited Gurudwara Rakabganj in the Capital to pay respects. On Tuesday, the SGPC lodged a strong protest against Centre’s proposal of installing an idol of the Sikh guru in Old Delhi. “Idolising our Gurus is against the ethics and principles of Sikhism,” it said.

The Punjab CM, a member of Centre’s high-level committee, has already announced grand celebrations, starting April 23. The plans include development of all 103 rural and urban areas of the state associated with Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.