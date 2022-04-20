Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM to confer award for excellence in public administration on Civil Services Day
india news

PM to confer award for excellence in public administration on Civil Services Day

The central government observes April 21 as Civil Services Day as an “occasion for the civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in works”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (REUTERS PHOTO)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 02:43 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday confer the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration on the occasion of Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The two day event that began on Wednesday will recognise the exemplary work done by public administrators in five priority programs: (i) promoting ‘Jan Bhagidari’, or people’s participation, in Poshan Abhiyan, (ii) promoting excellence in sports and wellness through ‘Khelo India’ initiative, (iii) digital payments and good governance in PM SVANidhi Yojana, (iv) holistic development through ‘One District One Product’ scheme, (v) seamless, end-to-end delivery of services without human intervention.

The award identifies the “extraordinary and innovative” work done by districts/implementing units and central/state organisations for the welfare of common citizens, said a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. It added that 16 awards will be given out this year.

As per the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions, PM Modi will also release e-books on priority programmes and the success stories of such programmes. Apart from this, a film on award winning programmes will also be screened.

RELATED STORIES

The central government observes April 21 as Civil Services Day as an “occasion for the civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in works”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP