PM to inaugurate three-day conference on vigilance, anti-corruption today

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 08:08 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption, on the theme Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat (Vigilant India, Prosperous India) on Tuesday evening via a video-conference link.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) organises the national conference coinciding with the Vigilance Awareness Week, which is observed every year from October 27 until November 2.

People familiar with the development said the activities in the conference would be focused on vigilance issues aimed at creating awareness and reaffirming the country’s commitment to promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizen participation.

The conference will discuss the challenges in investigation in foreign jurisdictions; preventive vigilance as a systematic check against corruption; systematic improvements for financial inclusion and prevention of bank frauds; effective audit as an engine of growth; latest amendments to the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988 as an impetus to fight against corruption; capacity building and training and multi-agency coordination -- an enabler for faster and more effective investigations.

People cited above said that law enforcement officers from across the country will also discuss emerging trends in economic offences; cyber crimes and transnational organised crime measures to control and exchange of best practices among criminal investigation agencies during the conference.

“The conference will bring policymakers and practitioners on a common platform and will act as an enabler to combat corruption through systemic improvements and preventive vigilance measures, ushering in good governance and accountable administration. This is a significant contributing factor for enabling ease of doing business in India,” said RK Gaur, spokesperson, CBI.

Minister of state (MoS) for Personnel Jitendra Singh will also address the inaugural session of the conference.

The participants in the conference include heads of anti-corruption and vigilance bureaus, economic offences wings and crime inspection department (CID) units from all states and union territories (UTs) apart from central agencies.

Chief secretaries and director-generals of police (DGPs) of all states and UTs will also attend the inaugural session of the conference on Tuesday.