PM to kick off 3-day summit on National Education Policy implementation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day education summit in Varanasi on Thursday to discuss the implementation of national education policy (NEP) 2020 in the higher education sector, said a statement from the ministry of education on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the summit — Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam — will be attended by over 300 vice-chancellors and directors from both public and private universities, educationists, policy makers, and also industry representatives from across the country to deliberate on how the policy can be successfully implemented. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also attend the event, scheduled to be held from July 7-9.

“The summit will provide a platform for leading Indian Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to discuss, deliberate and share insights on strategies, success stories and best practices in implementing the NEP 2020,” the ministry statement said.

A key highlight of the event is expected to be the adoption of the ‘Varanasi Declaration on Higher Education’ which, the ministry said, will showcase India’s extended vision and a renewed commitment to help achieve the goals of higher education system.

A vast range of topics are expected to be covered during the summit including multidisciplinary and holistic education, skill development and employability, Indian knowledge systems, internationalisation of education, digital empowerment and online education, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, quality, ranking and accreditation, equitable and inclusive education and capacity building of teachers for quality education.

“The Summit is expected to provide a platform for thought-provoking discussions that will articulate the roadmap and implementation strategies, foster knowledge exchange and build networks through interdisciplinary deliberations and discuss challenges being faced by educational institutions and articulate solutions,” the ministry said.