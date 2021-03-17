PM to meet CMs over Covid-19 today: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to hold a meeting with the chief ministers of all states and Union territories on Wednesday as alarm grows over the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in India. Here is all you need to know about the meeting and the pandemic situation:

•The situation is particularly alarming in Maharashtra, which is at “the beginning of its second wave” as the Centre has urged the state to step up containment efforts.

• Modi is expected to raise the issue of states where the virus appears to be taking hold once again and is likely to stress the need to accelerate vaccinations.

• A detailed directive has been issued to states such as Maharashtra to curb the transmission cycle and intensify disease surveillance by effective testing and tracing to identify cases.

• States reporting a surge have been asked to quickly expand their vaccination coverage and deal with vaccine hesitancy among the target group.

• Infection trends in at least eight states show they are in a new wave of infections.

• Except for Kerala, Odisha, and Bihar, almost all regions are showing an increase in their outbreak, according to the University of Michigan’s India Covid-19 metrics tracker.

• Since a low of roughly 11,000 cases a day in the second week of February across India, there are now approximately 23,500 a day on average (over the last seven days).

• The trends threaten to quickly erode India’s advantage of starting its vaccination programme while the outbreak was largely under control.

• The Union government on Monday rushed a three-member team of experts to Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to review medical care and public health arrangements for the Kumbh Mela that begins from April 1.

• Experts said a lack of restrictions on how many people can gather for a dip in the river threatens to turn the religious event into a Covid-19 super-spreader.

• The resurgence brings the focus back on coronavirus vaccinations, which have averaged around 1.4 million doses over the last week.

• The country has targeted delivering 300 million doses by the end of July, with a little over 33 million done since January 16.