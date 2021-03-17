Home / India News / PM to meet CMs over Covid-19 today: All you need to know
india news

PM to meet CMs over Covid-19 today: All you need to know

Modi is expected to raise the issue of states where the virus appears to be taking hold once again and is likely to stress the need to accelerate vaccinations
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to hold a meeting with the chief ministers of all states and Union territories on Wednesday as alarm grows over the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in India. Here is all you need to know about the meeting and the pandemic situation:

•The situation is particularly alarming in Maharashtra, which is at “the beginning of its second wave” as the Centre has urged the state to step up containment efforts.

• Modi is expected to raise the issue of states where the virus appears to be taking hold once again and is likely to stress the need to accelerate vaccinations.

• A detailed directive has been issued to states such as Maharashtra to curb the transmission cycle and intensify disease surveillance by effective testing and tracing to identify cases.

• States reporting a surge have been asked to quickly expand their vaccination coverage and deal with vaccine hesitancy among the target group.

• Infection trends in at least eight states show they are in a new wave of infections.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cong’s digital outreach campaign focuses on NRIs, PIOs

News updates from HT| 'Don't think complete lockdown is necessary': Pune mayor

Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from today

Rain, thunderstorms to affect western Himalayan region for next 2-3 days

• Except for Kerala, Odisha, and Bihar, almost all regions are showing an increase in their outbreak, according to the University of Michigan’s India Covid-19 metrics tracker.

• Since a low of roughly 11,000 cases a day in the second week of February across India, there are now approximately 23,500 a day on average (over the last seven days).

• The trends threaten to quickly erode India’s advantage of starting its vaccination programme while the outbreak was largely under control.

• The Union government on Monday rushed a three-member team of experts to Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to review medical care and public health arrangements for the Kumbh Mela that begins from April 1.

• Experts said a lack of restrictions on how many people can gather for a dip in the river threatens to turn the religious event into a Covid-19 super-spreader.

• The resurgence brings the focus back on coronavirus vaccinations, which have averaged around 1.4 million doses over the last week.

• The country has targeted delivering 300 million doses by the end of July, with a little over 33 million done since January 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP