Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM to review Covid-19 situation in northeastern states today
india news

PM to review Covid-19 situation in northeastern states today

PM Modi’s proposed meeting follows Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba’s interaction with the officials of the northeastern states’ home department last Wednesday amid concerns over rising cases in the region.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to review the situation pertaining to Covid-19 with the chief ministers of the northeastern states at 11am on Tuesday, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

PM Modi’s proposed meeting follows Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba’s interaction with the officials of the northeastern states’ home department last Wednesday amid concerns over rising cases in the region.

Earlier this month, the Centre deployed multi-disciplinary expert teams to six states, including Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, after they showed a spurt in Covid-19 cases.

During the review meeting last week, it was found that of the 73 districts in the country with case positivity rates above 10%, as many as 46 belonged to the northeastern states, prompting the Centre to put its focus on the region.

A recent letter circulated by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan pointed out that Arunachal Pradesh is an area of concern since the state has a weekly positivity rate of 16.2% (between June 28 and July 4) and the trend saw an upward rise.

Other northeastern states, such as Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland, too, have been reporting high positivity rate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP