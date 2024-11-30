PM to unveil 3-day festival to showcase northeast heritage: Scindia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, a three-day festival to showcase the cultural heritage of northeastern states beginning December 6, at the capital’s Bharat Mandapam complex, Union minister for development of the north eastern region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday. The event will give investors and entrepreneurs an unprecedented platform to explore opportunities in textiles, handicrafts, agriculture and tourism, Union minister for development of the north eastern region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia said. (ANI)

According to Friday’s curtain raiser, the event aims to foster long-term business relationships between the region’s artisans and buyers, along with spot sales and bulk orders.

“It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s vision that the Northeast should serve as the engine of India’s growth. Our northeastern states make significant contributions to India’s cultural, social, and economic fabric,” Scindia said.

“The possibilities in the Northeast are immense — whether in bamboo, rubber, or other local products. We are working to connect these opportunities with the rest of India and the world,” he said.

The Centre’s policies aim to promote the high economic potential of the country’s eight northeastern states, the minister said.

The eight northeastern states — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim — are often referred to as the “Ashtalakshmi” or eight forms of prosperity.

The minister said that steps were being taken to empower the region’s artisans and farmers and DoNER has set up five task forces to improve the value chains of local products, ensuring maximum economic benefit for the region.

The festival will host roundtables on potential investments, apart from a wide array of artistes, craftspeople and musicians, including the iconic Shillong Chamber Choir.

The festival will feature a grand inauguration and the launch of a commemorative postal stamp. A special fashion show will highlight the fusion of contemporary design with traditional textiles, featuring muga silk gowns and eri silk stoles.

Over the course of three days, cultural programs will showcase the Northeast’s rich heritage. Top designers from across the country and the region will collaborate with local artisans to create stunning ensembles. Industry leaders, designers, and fashion experts will discuss topics such as sustainable fashion, the future of handloom, and the global potential of Northeast India’s textile industry.