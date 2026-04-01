Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated Kaynes Technology’s semiconductor manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat and said India is strengthening its role as a reliable semiconductor supplier in the global market. PM unveils chip facility, ₹20k-cr Guj infra projects

He said the inauguration of the facility strengthens India’s push towards self-reliance, which marks a landmark step in building a robust semiconductor ecosystem.

Modi also launched and dedicated multiple infrastructure projects across Gujarat worth over ₹20,000 crore, covering roads, railways, power, water supply and urban development. He also inaugurated the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, an access-controlled highway built at a cost of over ₹5,100 crore. Addressing a public gathering at Vav-Tharad in Banaskantha district, Modi said, “The day is not far when Gujarat will emerge as a very big centre of renewable energy in the world.”

Built with an investment of about ₹3,300 crore under the India Semiconductor Mission, the Sanand plant has a production capacity of 6.33 million units per day. The PM said it has already secured export orders, making it operational from day one.

Modi said India’s decision to join the Pax Silica initiative, a US-led strategic coalition to secure the global silicon supply chain among trusted partner nations including Japan, South Korea, the UK and Israel, aims to strengthen the supply of critical minerals.

Calling the development a moment of pride as an Indian company has joined the global semiconductor supply chain, Modi said this is not just the time of economic competition but a time to shape the future tech landscape.

“With the commencement of production in this project, India is further strengthening its role as a reliable semiconductor supplier in the global market. In a sense, a new bridge has emerged today between Sanand and Silicon Valley; the plant in Sanand is now supplying Intelligent Power Modules to a company based in California. Today is a day for Make in India, Make for the World,” the prime minister added.

Modi said India launched the Semiconductor Mission in 2021, which is not just an industrial policy but a declaration of India’s confidence.”India launched Semiconductor Mission 2 in the last budget to make the country self-reliant in every sector of production”, he added.

India’s semiconductor market is currently estimated at around $50 billion and is projected to cross $100 billion by the end of the decade, according to industry estimates cited by the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, in Gandhinagar, Modi inaugurated the Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Teerth and criticised previous governments for neglecting India’s manuscript heritage.

The museum, located at the Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra campus and supported by the Torrent Group, houses artefacts, manuscripts and historical collections related to Jainism. It is dedicated to Samrat Samprati Maharaj (224–215 BC), grandson of Samrat Ashoka, a Mauryan ruler associated with the spread of non-violence.

Referring to manuscript preservation efforts, the Prime Minister said over three lakh documents have been collected and digitised under ongoing initiatives, and called for sustained focus on safeguarding India’s cultural heritage.