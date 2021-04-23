PM urges states to act tough against hoarding of oxygen

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants states to come down heavily on hoarding of oxygen and fix responsibility with the local administration in cases of obstruction and told officials during a review meeting on Thursday to ensure “smooth, unhindered” supply to various states.

The PM will attend three key meetings on Covid management and cancelled his election campaign in West Bengal scheduled for Friday.

As patients and hospitals face acute shortage of oxygen, Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the situation across the country and discuss ways to boost availability. At 12.30pm on Friday, he will meet the country’s leading manufacturers of medical oxygen.

Friday’s meeting will be the third meeting on oxygen in the month. On April 16, Modi met senior officials to review the status of oxygen supply.

“Tomorrow, will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal,” the PM tweeted.

Officials said that at 9am, the PM will review the Covid situation in an internal meeting, followed by a virtual interaction with chief ministers of high-burden states. His last meeting with the CMs was on April 8.

Modi directed officials on Thursday to ensure that oxygen supply to various states happens in a smooth, unhindered manner.

“He spoke about the need to fix responsibility with the local administration in cases of obstruction. He also asked ministries to explore various innovative ways to increase production and supply of oxygen,” an official release said.

Various measures are being undertaken to rapidly increase the availability of cryogenic tankers through conversion of nitrogen and argon tankers, import and airlifting of tankers as well as manufacturing them.

The PM stressed on the need to ensure faster transportation of oxygen to the states. It was discussed that the railways is being used for rapid and non-stop long distance transport of tankers. The first rake has reached Vizag from Mumbai to transport 105MT. Similarly, empty oxygen tankers are also being airlifted to suppliers to reduce one-way journey time.

Representatives from the medical fraternity spoke about the need for judicious use of oxygen and how an audit in some states decreased oxygen demand without affecting the condition of patients.

Modi’s emphasis on faster transportation and the need to come down heavily on hoarders came after reports emerged that tankers were stopped at state borders and were unable to supply oxygen to Delhi.

“The PM was informed that an elaborate exercise is being done in coordination with the states to identify their demand for oxygen and ensure adequate supply accordingly. The PM was briefed on how oxygen supply to states is steadily increasing. Against the present demand from 20 states of 6,785 MT/day of Liquid Medical Oxygen, Government of India has from 21st April, allocated 6,822 MT/day to these states,” the release said.

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants states to come down heavily on hoarding of oxygen and fix responsibility with the local administration in cases of obstruction and told officials during a review meeting on Thursday to ensure “smooth, unhindered” supply to various states. The PM will attend three key meetings on Covid management and cancelled his election campaign in West Bengal scheduled for Friday. As patients and hospitals face acute shortage of oxygen, Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the situation across the country and discuss ways to boost availability. At 12.30pm on Friday, he will meet the country’s leading manufacturers of medical oxygen. Friday’s meeting will be the third meeting on oxygen in the month. On April 16, Modi met senior officials to review the status of oxygen supply. “Tomorrow, will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal,” the PM tweeted. Officials said that at 9am, the PM will review the Covid situation in an internal meeting, followed by a virtual interaction with chief ministers of high-burden states. His last meeting with the CMs was on April 8. Modi directed officials on Thursday to ensure that oxygen supply to various states happens in a smooth, unhindered manner. “He spoke about the need to fix responsibility with the local administration in cases of obstruction. He also asked ministries to explore various innovative ways to increase production and supply of oxygen,” an official release said. MORE FROM THIS SECTION 14 held for abduction of 3 ONGC employees in Assam, ULFA-I role confirmed Finalise complaints against officials within 3 months: CVC to ministries Ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply: Centre to states, UTs UAE, Australia, Oman ban travel from India Various measures are being undertaken to rapidly increase the availability of cryogenic tankers through conversion of nitrogen and argon tankers, import and airlifting of tankers as well as manufacturing them. The PM stressed on the need to ensure faster transportation of oxygen to the states. It was discussed that the railways is being used for rapid and non-stop long distance transport of tankers. The first rake has reached Vizag from Mumbai to transport 105MT. Similarly, empty oxygen tankers are also being airlifted to suppliers to reduce one-way journey time. Representatives from the medical fraternity spoke about the need for judicious use of oxygen and how an audit in some states decreased oxygen demand without affecting the condition of patients. Modi’s emphasis on faster transportation and the need to come down heavily on hoarders came after reports emerged that tankers were stopped at state borders and were unable to supply oxygen to Delhi. “The PM was informed that an elaborate exercise is being done in coordination with the states to identify their demand for oxygen and ensure adequate supply accordingly. The PM was briefed on how oxygen supply to states is steadily increasing. Against the present demand from 20 states of 6,785 MT/day of Liquid Medical Oxygen, Government of India has from 21st April, allocated 6,822 MT/day to these states,” the release said.