PM: Azadi Mahotsav a chance to show youth ground realities

The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations are a chance to familiarise the youth with the ground realities of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Speaking at the third national meeting to review the year-long celebration of 75 years of India’s independence, the PM said “the success of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is due to the contribution of every citizen of the country”.

“The committees at national, state and district levels have been working day and night to take Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to the masses,” he said.

Various members of the national committee attended the meeting, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, governors, Union ministers, chief ministers, political leaders, officials, media personalities, spiritual Leaders, artistes and film personalities and eminent persons from other walks of life. Several participants also joined the meeting virtually. During the meeting, secretary (culture), Govind Mohan, gave a presentation on the overview of activities under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav since its inception, a press statement released by the government said.

According to the statement, the PM also highlighted the contribution of tribal freedom fighters. “We should pay our tribute to them by building local tribal museums.”

He suggested that the border village programme should be taken up for the youth to familiarise them with the life of the people residing in these areas. Similarly, the programme to construct 75 sarovars in every district and similar such programmes should be designed for the grassroots which are conducive for water and environment conservation. “The youth should be familiarised with such programmes to help them understand the ground realities of the country,” he said.

Last month, the Prime Minister had appealed to citizens to strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes between August 13 and 15.