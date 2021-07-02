PM lauds Afghan envoy’s tweets on Indian doctor

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Afghan ambassador Farid Mamundzay’s remarks reflected the special India-Afghanistan ties.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded tweets in Hindi by Afghan ambassador Farid Mamundzay about an Indian doctor refusing to accept money, saying they reflected the special relations between the two countries.

Mamundzay, who speaks fluent Hindi and Urdu and often tweets in Hindi, recounted his experience with the doctor he visited recently. “A few days ago, I went to a doctor for treatment. Upon learning that I am the Afghan ambassador to India, the doctor refused to accept any payment...,” the envoy tweeted in Hindi. “When I asked the reason, he told me that I can do very little for Afghanistan and that is why I won’t charge a brother... This is India – love, respect, values and compassion. Because of you my friend, Afghans cry a little less, smile a little more...” On seeing Mamundzay’s tweet, a resident of Haripura village in Rajasthan asked him to visit the area. Mamundzay asked whether this was Haripura village in Gujarat.

Modi said Mamundzay’s remarks reflected the special India-Afghanistan ties.

“What you have shared about your experience with a doctor from India gives the scent of the fragrance of India-Afghanistan relations,” he said.

