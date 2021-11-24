Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi calls CM Bommai, discusses Karnataka’s flood situation
india news

PM Modi calls CM Bommai, discusses Karnataka’s flood situation

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji spoke to me on the flood situation caused by heavy rains in the state. PM expressed grief over the loss of lives and deep concern over the crop damages. PM assured all possible support from the Centre,” Bommai said in a post on Twitter.
The telephone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka chief minister Bommai came a day after several images and videos of Bengaluru’s flooded residential localities and tech parks were all over social media. (ANI)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to enquire about the floods – caused by heavy downpour – that inundated the Bengaluru and several other parts of the state.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji spoke to me on the flood situation caused by heavy rains in the state. PM expressed grief over the loss of lives and deep concern over the crop damages. PM assured all possible support from the Centre,” Bommai said in a post on Twitter.

The telephone call between Modi and Bommai came a day after several images and videos of Bengaluru’s flooded residential localities and tech parks were all over social media.

The residents of Kendriya Vihar, an apartment complex with 600 homes and over 1600 residents, were moved to other locations as rain water damaged the entire basement.

Yelahanka Zone of Bengaluru was flooded as over four-feet of water caused disruption the everyday life. People were moved with the help of tractors and large SUVs. Bommai visited the affected area on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

“There are two Raja Kaluves (storm water drains) and the sizes of these are small and the outflow is significantly large,” Bommai said, adding he has instructed BBMP and other officials to take action.

The chief minister also visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) where flooding damaged expensive and sensitive research equipment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
BHU Result 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Matrix Resurrections
Ramayan Express
Vir
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP