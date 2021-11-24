PM Modi calls CM Bommai, discusses Karnataka’s flood situation

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to enquire about the floods – caused by heavy downpour – that inundated the Bengaluru and several other parts of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji spoke to me on the flood situation caused by heavy rains in the state. PM expressed grief over the loss of lives and deep concern over the crop damages. PM assured all possible support from the Centre,” Bommai said in a post on Twitter.

The telephone call between Modi and Bommai came a day after several images and videos of Bengaluru’s flooded residential localities and tech parks were all over social media.

The residents of Kendriya Vihar, an apartment complex with 600 homes and over 1600 residents, were moved to other locations as rain water damaged the entire basement.

Yelahanka Zone of Bengaluru was flooded as over four-feet of water caused disruption the everyday life. People were moved with the help of tractors and large SUVs. Bommai visited the affected area on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There are two Raja Kaluves (storm water drains) and the sizes of these are small and the outflow is significantly large,” Bommai said, adding he has instructed BBMP and other officials to take action.

The chief minister also visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) where flooding damaged expensive and sensitive research equipment.