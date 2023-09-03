PM Modi in Indonesia to attend Asean, East Asia Summit on Sept 6-7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Indonesia from September 6-7 to attend the Asean-India and the East Asia Summit to bolster the country’s trade and security ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

PM Narendra Modi (left) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (right) (AP Photo)

Modi is travelling to Jakarta for the meetings at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

Indonesia is the current chair of Asean and the two crucial meetings will be held days before India hosts the G20 Summit in New Delhi during September 9-10.

The Asean-India Summit will be the first since the elevation of India-Asean relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022. This summit will review the progress of India-Asean relations and chart the future direction of cooperation, the statement said.

The East Asia Summit will be an opportunity for leaders of Asean countries and the eight dialogue partners of the grouping, including India, to exchange views on regional and global issues.

Asean occupies a central place in India’s policy for the Indo-Pacific. India also has significant trade and investment ties with key Asean members, especially Singapore.

Earlier, there was speculation that Modi could hold talks with China’s leadership on the margins of the Asean-related meetings. However, President Xi Jinping is not attending the meetings in Jakarta and the Chinese delegation will be led by Premier Li Qiang. Li is also expected to head the Chinese delegation at the G20 Summit in New Delhi next week.