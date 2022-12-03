PM's 'loot-tantra' vs Cong's 'loktantra': Rahul Gandhi on crude oil, LPG prices

Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Congress's Kashmir to Kanyakumari Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Saturday renewed his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over high prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas, saying the foot march is the voice of "loktantra" against his "loot-tantra".

"Crude oil - 25 per cent cheaper. LPG - 40 per cent cheaper. This is international price data. Despite this, why prices of petrol, diesel, and gas cylinder have not been reduced?" Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "The prime minister, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is the voice of 'loktantra' against your 'loot-tantra' You must answer," he added.

The grand old party has been attacking the Modi-led dispensation for not reducing the price of petrol and diesel in the country despite global crude oil prices going down considerably.

The yatra entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23 and, this morning, resumed its march from Mahudiya village, with senior leader and former MP chief minister Kamal Nath and Namdev Das Tyagi, or "computer baba", joining Gandhi. News agency PTI reported that noted music composer TM Krishna was also expected to take part.

The foot march was flagged off from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has since travelled through the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, as well as Maharashtra and, now, Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

