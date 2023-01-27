PM's 'out of syllabus' response to students asking about opposition, criticism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke about the challenges faced by him during his "Pariksha pe Charcha" address for students. As several students sought his guidance in facing criticism - in reference to opposition and media - the Prime Minister shared his approach. "When you people take exams, and come back home and carry out a review, your first reaction to any wrong answer to an unanticipated question is that 'it was out of syllabus'," he asserted. His response drew laughter and cheers among the students.

"As far as I am concerned, I have a strong belief that for a democracy criticism is a purifying ritual. Criticism is a pre-requisite for democracy," he highlighted. Giving the example of "open-source technology", the Prime Minister said: "On similar lines, companies introduce products in the market and invite people to highlight flaws. This just shows the importance of feedback. But what is important is who is criticising."

"Don't lose your focus," he suggested, adding that a "lot of effort goes into criticism". "It is also to be understood that this is the age of shortcuts. Most people indulge into accusations and not criticism. There is a huge gap between criticism and accusations. We should not spend time and energy on those who accuse," the Prime Minister insisted.

Several students - during the event - were seen asking PM Modi questions in this regard. "There are many who hold a negative opinion about you. Do they influence your opinion? If yes, then how do you emerge from the state of self-doubt. I would like to have your guidance in this regard," asked one of them. Another student said: "I want to ask you - When media and opposition criticise you, how do you face the situation? Often, I am not able to face the criticism of my parents."

The Prime Minister sees the criticism by opposition as a "tonic", one of the students said, citing his grandmother.

The sixth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha was held in Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. "I too face an exam. Lakhs of questions are sent to me by students, and it's a huge treasure for me," PM Modi said.

