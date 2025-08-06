The under-construction Prime Minister’s Residential Complex (Executive Enclave-2), part of the Central Vista revamp project, will be ready by the end of 2027, Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) officials said on Tuesday. PM’s residential complex to be ready by 2027-end

The project, tenders for which were first issued in August 2022, was initially slated to be ready by the end of 2024, along with the rest of the Central Vista projects.

To be sure, the new Parliament building and the new V-P enclave – also part of the Central Vista revamp --- were also delayed by more than a year.

MoHUA officials, however, refused to share the construction cost of Executive Enclave-2, citing “sensitive nature” of the project.

Command and Control Centre

The security and access to the Central Vista avenue, including the Kartavya Path, the C-Hexagon around the India Gate and the Yuga Yugeen Museum (which will replace the North and South block buildings), will be managed through a command and control centre, a senior official aware of the matter said.

The centre will be headed by the CEO of Kartavya Path, a newly commissioned post at the level of joint secretary in MoHUA, an official said.

The officer will collaborate with the central public works department (CPWD, a part of MoHUA), local police and other relevant local authorities for matters related to traffic, security, pedestrian movement, infrastructure maintenance, and access, MoHUA secretary Srinivas K said.

He said with the command centre coming into operation there will be fewer restrictions on the general public to access the areas. “The entire area will be completely barrier-free and accessible to make it a “people’s plaza,”” he said.

He added that the new 10-km Metro line, connecting RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, having stations at the Yuga Yugeen Museum and the new CCS buildings, will be approved within two months. He also said that soon there will be enhanced bus connectivity from Shivaji Stadium depot to the area.