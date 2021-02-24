PM’s vision to build largest stadium in Ahmedabad: Amit Shah as Motera stadium renamed Narendra Modi stadium
As President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, which has been renamed as the Narendra Modi Stadium, home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said it was the Prime Minister’s vision to build the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
“As CM, he (Modi) used to say Gujaratis must also progress in two fields—sports and armed forces. He took charge of the Gujarat Cricket Association on my request and promoted sports here. His vision was that the world's largest cricket stadium be built here,” Shah said at the event by sports minister Kiren Rijiju among a host of other dignitaries.
The Union minister added apart from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, a sports complex will also be built in Naranpura. “These three will be equipped to host any international sports event. Ahmedabad to be known as the 'sports city' of India,” he asserted.
The stadium, which President Kovind said is an example of eco-friendly development, can accommodate 132,000 spectators. "I am confident that this enclave will give a new global identity to Ahmedabad in terms of world-class sports infrastructure," the President said as he performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel sports enclave, for disciplines like football, hockey, basketball, kabbadi, boxing, and lawn tennis among others.
Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju said that it was a proud moment not just for cricket but for the entire country. “Besides being the largest cricket stadium, it's also one of the most modern stadiums in the world. Ahmedabad is turning out to be the 'sports city' of the country,” he said.
The stadium opens with the third Test between India and England, a day-night game from Wednesday, and will also host the fourth and final game of the series starting March 4.
Eleven clay pitches of six red and five black soils have been prepared in the stadium, which is spread over 63 acres, according to the ministry of youth affairs and sports. It is the first stadium to use clays of two colours for the main and practice pitches. If it rains, the pitch can be dried in just 30 minutes, the ministry’s statement added.
