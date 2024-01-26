 Police arrest owners after 6 workers die in Nagaland coal mine accident | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Police arrest owners after 6 workers die in Nagaland coal mine accident

Police arrest owners after 6 workers die in Nagaland coal mine accident

ByAlice Yhoshu
Jan 26, 2024 06:25 PM IST

While the six workers, all from neighbouring Assam, were killed, four others sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Dimapur

Kohima: Nagaland police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the death of six workers who allegedly were killed after a fire broke out inside a rat-hole coal mine in Nagaland’s Wokha district, people aware of the matter said on Friday.

According to the locals, an explosion was heard from inside the rat-hole mine (Representative Photo)
According to the locals, an explosion was heard from inside the rat-hole mine (Representative Photo)

The incident took place at a coal mine in Ruchanyan village in the state’s Wokha district on Thursday, said people mentioned above.

While the six workers, all from neighbouring Assam, were killed, four others sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Dimapur.

The people mentioned above told HT that the two arrested persons were the owners of the coal mine.

According to the locals, an explosion was heard initially. However, the source fire that caused the tragedy is yet to be ascertained.

According to officials aware of the matter, the bodies of the workers were already claimed by their relatives and taken away by the time police arrived.

“Six coal miners, hailing from Devipur, Sonapur, and Dayalpur villages near Assam-Nagaland border in Golaghat district, tragically lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a coal mine in Ruchan village, in Nagaland’s Wokha district yesterday. Today, I visited the bereaved families extending my deepest condolences and further assured them of all possible assistance from our end,” Assam minister Jayanta Mallabaruah posted on X.

