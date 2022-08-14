Police arrest two for spying for Pakistan

Rajasthan Police arrested two persons for allegedly spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency, officials said on Sunday.

Police arrested the accused on Saturday and have been identified as Narayan Lal Gadri (27), resident of Bhilwara and Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat (24), resident of Pali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the two, one arrested was providing SIM cards of Indian telecom companies to be used by Pakistani handlers to run social media accounts, while the other was working as a salesman in a liquor shop in Pali, police said.

Director general of police, intelligence, Umesh Mishra, said during the interrogation it was revealed that Gadri for money was providing SIM cards of Indian telecom companies to be used by Pakistani handlers to run social media accounts.

Shekhawat was working as a salesman in a liquor shop in Pali and was also in touch with a Pakistani woman handler. He was operating social media accounts posing as female personnel of the Indian army. Shekhawat was involved in getting classified information from Army jawans by befriending them, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“These youths were sending out confidential information in the greed of money and were in constant contact with the Pakistani intelligence agency. Both the youths were interrogated thoroughly by all the intelligence agencies and arrested on charges of being found indulging in espionage activities,” Mishra said.

Rajasthan Crime Investigation Department (CID-Intelligence) was monitoring the activities of these two accused after receiving the information about them. “During interrogation, it came to light that Narayan Lal Gadri, a resident of Bhilwara, came under the influence of Pakistan’s intelligence agencies in the greed of money. He was issuing SIM cards of various mobile provider companies and giving them to Pakistan handling officers so that they could run social media accounts from Indian mobile numbers. He was sending confidential information related to the army on the above numbers,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The separate cases have been registered against them under various sections of IPC, Official Secrets Act 1923 and IT act, the DG said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON