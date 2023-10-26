Police charge 12 with abetment to suicide in Jadavpur student’s death

Kolkata: Twelve current and former students of Jadavpur University, who were arrested in connection with the death of a first-year student in August this year, have been charged with abetment to suicide of a minor in the charge sheet filed by the Kolkata Police on October 19, senior Kolkata Police officials said.

A 46-page report submitted by an internal probe committee set up by the university found that the minor student was subjected to severe ragging and sexual harassment on the night of August 9. (Utpal Sarkar)

The first-year student of JU, aged 17, was allegedly ragged and sexually harassed before he jumped to his death in the hostel on August 9. The police arrested 13 students after the incident.

While the 12 charged students are in judicial custody, one former student who was arrested on charges of allegedly preventing police from entering the campus during the course of investigation was released on bail a few days later.

“We have submitted the charge sheet in which 12 former and current students have been charged under section 305 (abetment of suicide of a minor) of the Indian Penal Code. They have also been charged under section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said a senior IPS officer aware of the developments.

The police initially registered a murder case against the 12 accused on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s father. Senior varsity officials, including the registrar and dean of students, were also questioned.

A 46-page report submitted by an internal probe committee set up by the university found that the minor student was subjected to severe ragging and sexual harassment on the night of August 9. HT has seen a copy of the report.

The police probe also found that several former students were illegally staying in the hostel.

“After the student’s death the boarders led by Sourav Chowdhury, a former student who graduated in 2022 with a MSc Mathematics degree held multiple general body meetings to decide on the story they would tell the varsity officials, police and media. During questioning they stuck to this narrative, which appeared to be tutored,” said a police officer who asked not to be named.

The internal probe committee’s report stated that the victim ran frantically from one room to another in a completely naked state trying to hide from his tormentors before he allegedly jumped to his death. The report, however, was inconclusive on how he fell from the second-floor balcony of the varsity’s main hostel.

“Information regarding the victim’s movements, just prior to his fatal fall, is rather uncertain and vague, as none of the depositors gave a clear description of the fall, which could help in ascertaining the cause and sequence of the mishap. Many reported seeing him run towards the end of the corridor with Md. Arif (one of the accused) following him, but thereafter, the depositors seem to have lost sight of him,” the report said.

The victim’s parents could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Jadavpur University was adjudged the top university in West Bengal by NIRF in 2023.

Both the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights censured JU authorities for allegedly flouting guidelines of the Supreme Court and University Grants Commission (UGC) on ragging. UGC itself is also believed to have taken a dim view of the matter. The university has belatedly put some anti-ragging measures in place.

“We have already shifted first year students to a separate hostel. CCTV cameras have bene installed and restrictions have bene imposed on the movement of outsiders and hostel inmates,” said a senior JU official who asked not to be named.

