Police constable held for involvement in abduction of ONGC staff in Assam

An Assam Police constable was arrested on Monday for his alleged involvement in the abduction of three Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) employees last week.

Basanta Buragohain posted at the 25the Assam Police battalion was arrested after investigation revealed that he was one of the five people involved in abduction of the three employees from an ONGC work over rig site inside the Lakwa tea estate in Sivasagar district on Wednesday.

DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta informed that besides Buragohain two other people have also been arrested for their direct involvement in the abduction carried out by the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

Two of the abducted employees Mohini Mohan Gogoi and Alakesh Saikia were rescued on Saturday from Mon district of Nagaland near the Indo-Myanmar border by security forces. A search operation is still on for Ritul Saikia, the third abducted ONGC employee.

Mahanta informed that two of the arrested accused Biraj Chetia and Rahul Mohan were responsible for purchasing a motorcycle used in the crime by ULFA-I and ferrying it to the place where the abductions occurred.

“Investigation indicates involvement of only one police personnel so far but anyone found directly involved in this case will be seriously dealt with as per law. All relevant facts are bound to come out in debriefing of Basanta Buragohain,” the DGP tweeted.

Mahanta added that efforts are still underway to trace the whereabouts of Ritul Sakia.