Police convoy sent as reinforcement after cop's killing ambushed in Manipur; 3 injured

A police convoy en route to Moreh as a reinforcement team in the aftermath of the killing of a sub-divisional police officer was ambushed on Tuesday. Three personnel of Manipur police have sustained injuries in the ambush that occurred at Sinam village in Manipur's Tengnoupal district at around 3pm, according to people familiar with the matter.

More than 180 people have lost their lives since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.(PTI / Representational Image)

The injured police personnel have been identified as Head Constable Shirak Thuikhavang, S. Sekharjit Singh, and Leimapokpam Bangkim Meitei.

Thuikhavang, 39, sustained serious bullet injuries to both his hand and abdomen while Singh, 29, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. Bangkim Meitei also suffered a bullet injury to his leg, the people cited above said.

All three injured officers have been transported to Imphal, the capital of Manipur, where they will receive medical treatment for their injuries.

The convoy was attacked hours after Moreh SDPO Chingtham Anand was killed after being shot at by suspected tribal militants at Moreh in Tengnoupal district. Chingtham Anand received a bullet injury after the group of insurgents fired on policemen when they were inspecting the newly constructed helipad at Eastern ground in the border town dominated by Kuki-Zo community people, reported PTI quoting a senior officer.

The SDPO was taken to a primary health centre in Moreh where he succumbed to his injury.

The incident comes weeks after several civil society organisations, particularly those based in Moreh, demanded the removal of state forces from the border town.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that he was saddened by the ‘cold-blooded killing’ of the officer.

“Deeply saddened by the cold-blooded killing of SDPO Chingtham Anand, OC Moreh Police this morning,” Biren Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “His dedication to serve and protect the people will always be remembered. The perpetrators will be brought to justice.”

Later an emergency cabinet meeting was called at CM's office to condemn "the dastardly act in strongest terms" and it approved an ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh as compensation to the dead officer’s family. “A suitable government employment shall also be provided to the next-of-kin of the deceased martyr,” said CM's secretariat in a press release on Tuesday.

"The cabinet also directed for launching a joint operation in Moreh and adjoining areas to nab the culprits responsible for the crime and to continue the same till the culprits are arrested," the statement said.

