Police deployment to be bolstered at Karnataka-Maharashtra border

Bengaluru: State Additional Director General Police (law and order) Alok Kumar on Tuesday said that Maharashtra and Karnataka police forces will set up three joint check posts at the state border, ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the border dispute on November 30.

The development comes after delegations from both the states conducted a meeting at the Circuit House in the border town of Nippani in Belagavi. The state delegation was led by ADGP Kumar, who was accompanied by the Belagavi Police Commissioner, Belagavi Superintendent of Police, 2 DCPs and 6 DySPs. SPs from Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Bidar joined the meeting virtually. From Maharashtra, Sawantwadi deputy superintendent of police and two CPIs were present at the meeting while SPs from Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Sindhudurg attended virtually, a senior police officer present at the meeting said.

“Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing, we held discussions with the police of neighbouring districts to avoid any untoward incidents. We have decided to form joint checkposts at three places in Kagwad, Nippani and Sankeshwar. From Karnataka 429 KSRTC buses travel to Maharashtra and 176 from Maharashtra come to Karnataka, to ensure that there should be no problem for people we have held a discussion with the neighbouring state police,” the ADGP said after the meeting.

The ADGP said that the police are keeping an eye on anti-social elements who could create problems. “The assembly session is starting in Belagavi on December 19, we are taking all preventive measures so that this issue does not affect the session. This is also an election year, and some anti-social elements might try to take advantage hence we have directed officials to maintain law and order. We will allow peaceful protests but we will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands,” said Kumar.

When asked about the pelting of stones on KSRTC buses, Alok Kumar said, “Our SP has held talks with Sangli SP and the case has been registered. To resolve such issues, we held a coordination meeting.”

Responding to a question on two Maharashtra ministers’ scheduled visit to Belagavi on December 3, the ADGP said we would not allow activities which can create law and order problems. “We are observing the developments. We will not allow any activities which will cause a law and order situation. We will not allow such activities. But, if they are visiting for any private event, we will allow them.”

Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai are scheduled to visit Belagavi on the invitation of the Madhyawarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti on December 3. The top police officer also said that 21 check-posts have been created in Belagavi alone and the police will start patrolling from this evening.