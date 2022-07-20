Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Police detain student for bomb scare in Bengaluru school to avoid exam
india news

Police detain student for bomb scare in Bengaluru school to avoid exam

The student had an exam on July 21 and he wanted it to be put off as he had not prepared for it, the police who were part of the investigation said.
A Class 10 student was detained on Tuesday for allegedly creating a bomb scare in a city school where he is studying with an intention to force postponement of an examination for which he was not prepared, police said. (Representative Photo)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

A Class 10 student was detained on Tuesday for allegedly creating a bomb scare in a city school where he is studying with an intention to force postponement of an examination for which he was not prepared, police said.

The student had an exam on July 21 and he wanted it to be put off as he had not prepared for it, the police who were part of the investigation said.

With the fear of failing in the examination, he sent the threat, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search of the school and its premises on Monday, by email to the National Hill View Public school.

“The boy had created a new email address in the name of ‘Huchcha Venkat’, a film actor, on his father’s laptop and sent it to the school,” a police officer said.

Following the email, the police were on their toes, bomb and dog squads were rushed to the spot; students, teachers and others in the school were evacuated and parents hurried to the institution on learning about the scare.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP