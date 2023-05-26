Police enforce section 144 in northeast Delhi ahead of G20 events

Ahead of G20 events in the national capital, Delhi Police have enforced section 144 in northeast Delhi, restricting large gatherings or unlawful activity.

"An order has been issued under section 144 CrPC enforcing restrictions by the deputy commissioner of police in north-east Delhi, where communal riots broke out in 2020," the notice read.

The order is dated April 10 and is issued by the deputy commissioner of police in northeast Delhi.

To tackle any situation resulting in violence or any act that leads to a breach of peace during G20 events in the national capital the order has been issued, it read.

The order is valid for two months and will be re-issued if need be following a detailed assessment, senior police officers said.

According to the order, "There is the apprehension of breach of peace due to sudden large gathering/Dharna/Protest which will rag to march towards North-East District and tranquillity during various events/meetings are to be held in connection with G-20 Summit-2023 or there is a danger of riot or an affray."

It further says the police teams will be closely monitoring any speeches made, any gesture likely to create criminal hatred between communities or hurt their religious feeling, the raising of slogans, displaying posters, placards, or banners in all public places.

A senior police officer told ANI, "The order has been issued to ensure precautionary measures and that any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code-1860."

He further said that since during the 2020 riots, it was found that rioters had stashed bottles, petrol, bricks, stones, sticks and rods to be used during the violence, the order also prohibits the use or possession of any such item and unrestricted movement of such items will be strictly monitored.

India under its G20 Presidency is currently holding meetings across the country in the lead-up to the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in September in New Delhi.

