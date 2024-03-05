 Police hands stolen gold worth ₹10k to ex-Odisha deputy speaker after 19 years | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Police hands over stolen gold worth 10k to ex-Odisha deputy speaker after 19 years

Police hands over stolen gold worth 10k to ex-Odisha deputy speaker after 19 years

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 09:24 PM IST

Police requested Rama Chandra Panda to collect the gold from Kurduwadi railway police station on May 20, 2011 but he declined to travel that long distance.

Former Odisha assembly deputy speaker Rama Chandra Panda has finally received the gold 'mangalsutra' snatched from his wife nearly two decades ago in Maharashtra, officials said.

Former Odisha assembly deputy speaker Rama Chandra Panda(Odisha government)
Former Odisha assembly deputy speaker Rama Chandra Panda(Odisha government)

GRP investigated the chain-snatching incident

Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel from Kurduwadi railway station, where the incident occurred, visited Panda's residence in Berhampur and returned the 1.6 gm gold, but in a moulded form, valued at 10,000.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"I thanked the railway policemen from Maharashtra for recovering the snatched gold ornament and returning it to the rightful owner after about two decades. The value of the ornament might be small, but this gesture shows their accountability. It will strengthen the common man's faith in the police," Panda said.

ALSO READ- BJP spreading alliance rumour in Odisha, says BJD

How was the gold chain lost, and later found?

The 'mangalsutra' was snatched on December 20, 2005, aboard the Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express between Solapur and Pune. Panda had filed a complaint. Police had recorded his statement on March 7, 2006 and started an investigation, the officials said.

ALSO READ- ECI issues notice to BJD over use of party symbol in government advertisements

The clue for the lost chain was found after a lengthy investigation after a chain-snatcher in Solapur was arrested. It was found that the snatcher was allegedly involved in a series of snatching cases inside trains, on March 20, 2006.

The looted gold, in moulded form, was recovered from a goldsmith.

ALSO READ- PM Modi pays tribute to ‘visionary leader’ Biju Patnaik on his 108th birth anniversary

GRP came to return snatched gold, after 13 years

Police requested Panda to collect it from Kurduwadi railway police station on May 20, 2011.

However, Panda declined to travel the long distance and asked the police to hand it over to the Maharashtra government.

"We came here to hand over the recovered gold to Panda, as per the directions of our higher-ups, after consulting him about his availability at his house," Shinde Yashwant Dagadu, one of the policemen who visited his residence, said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On