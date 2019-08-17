Police hunt for Jodhpur’s ‘James Bond’ after 007 gang’s video goes viral

india

Video of a Rajasthan criminal gang named after famous fictional British spy James Bond, who inspired a series of Hollywood blockbusters, has gone viral. The gang members who are all believed to be residents of Jodhpur district in the desert state are seen flaunting guns, rifles and dancing on Punjabi numbers in the video.

Jodhpur police arrested three members of the gang while others including the kingpin are absconding. It was the kingpin who had formed the group called 007, police said.

Teams have been also sent to Nagaur and Bikaner to nab them.

“We have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding accused including the leader of the gang named Vishnoi,” Jodhpur rural superintendent of police Rahul Barhat said.

A bounty of Rs 10,000 for any information on Vishnoi and his accomplice Shriram Manju’s whereabouts has been declared by the inspector general of police Jodhpur range. The accused, whose faces are now widely recongnisable, thanks to the video, are wanted in multiple cases.

Criminal records of the rest of the members of the gang identified as Raju Manju, Vikram alias Vicky, Ashok Vishnoi, Bhajan, Sahiram and Suresh were being checked as investigations continue.

Several videos of dancing while flaunting arms have come to light recently, a video of BJP’s Uttarakhand legislator Kunwar Pranav Singh ‘Champion’ had gone viral in July. Singh, who was seen dancing with guns in his hands to a Bollywood film song, was expelled by the BJP for 6-years and his gun licenses were suspended soon after the video surfaced.

