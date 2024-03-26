 Police issue advisory amid AAP’s call for ‘gherao’ at Prime Minister’s residence | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Police issue advisory amid AAP’s call for ‘gherao’ at Prime Minister’s residence

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 26, 2024 09:35 AM IST

Delhi Police said that no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg

Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced plans to “gherao” the Prime Minister’s residence on Tuesday in protest against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, the Delhi Police issued an advisory saying no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg.

AAP leader Atishi announcing DP campaign in support of Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)
AAP leader Atishi announcing DP campaign in support of Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

Police said this was part of special law and order arrangements in New Delhi. “To ensure smooth traffic management in [the] New Delhi area, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg. General entry for [the] public will not be allowed, and vehicles found parked on the restricted roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions,” the advisory said.

It added traffic would be diverted to Aurobindo Chowk, Tughlak Road, Samrat Hotel, Gymkhana Post Office, Teen Murti Haifa, Niti Marg and Kautilya Marg roundabouts. The police requested commuters avoid Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road, and Teen Murti Marg.

A police officer said commuters would have access to all roads. “However, we would ask people to avoid Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road, and Kemal Ataturk Marg. There will be stringent deployment and barricading here. They can take public transport around these areas. Also, the public is not allowed to sit or park in these lanes”

Delhi minister Gopal Rai announced the “gherao” saying “mega protests” would be held nationwide.

Tuesday, March 26, 2024
