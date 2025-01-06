Police launch probe into two infants’ deaths, kin blame vaccine

Two infant deaths were reported allegedly after receiving the pentavalent vaccine, part of the universal immunization programme, in Tumakuru district, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The pentavalent vaccine, administered via injection, is a key component of the national immunisation initiative. It protects against diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), tetanus, hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenza type B (File photo)

A two-month-old infant died allegedly a day after receiving the pentavalent vaccine at the Kote Health Centre in Kunigal town, Tumakuru district, an official said.

The infant’s parents, Vinod and Ranjita, residents of a new layout in Kunigal, reported that their daughter, Yashika, was vaccinated on Thursday. “On Friday, we noticed changes in her health and, following the advice of paediatricians, were taking her to Adichunchanagiri Hospital but she died before reaching the hospital,” Vinod told HT.

Besides, a two-and-a-half-month-old boy reportedly died on Friday after receiving the same vaccine at the Bhaktarhalli Primary Health Centre in the same taluk.

Dr Chandra Shekar, Tumakuru district health officer (DHO) said: “We have visited the sites and collected information. Autopsies have been conducted, and vaccine samples have been sent to the histopathology laboratory for analysis. The vaccination programme continues statewide, and no other complaints have been reported so far.”

State nodal officer for the vaccination programme Dr Sudheer Nayak, district nodal officer Dr Mohan and taluk health officer Dr Mariyappa visited the health centres on Saturday to assess the situation. “The exact cause of death will be determined after laboratory reports are received,” Nayak said.

The pentavalent vaccine, administered via injection, is a key component of the national immunisation initiative. It protects against diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), tetanus, hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenza type B.

As investigations continue, health officials have urged the public not to jump to conclusions. “Such incidents are rare, and the vaccine is administered across the state without issues. We will take appropriate action based on the findings,” Shekar added.