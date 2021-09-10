Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Police need to respond fast to prevent attacks on doctors: Kerala High Court
india news

Police need to respond fast to prevent attacks on doctors: Kerala High Court

The direction was issued by a bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath during hearing of a review petition filed by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association in relation to the Covid treatment charges fixed by the state in private hospitals
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Police personnel during a night duty in Kochi. (ANI)

Kochi

A quick response from the police is necessary to ensure safety of health professionals from assaults and prevent people from taking law into their hands, the Kerala high court said on Thursday while directing the state police to “react swiftly” whenever it receives complaints from hospitals regarding attacks on its doctors or staff.

The direction was issued by a bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath during hearing of a review petition filed by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association in relation to the Covid treatment charges fixed by the state in private hospitals.

On the last date of hearing, the private hospitals’ association and the Indian Medical Association had raised the issue of attack on doctors, nurses and other staff by patients or bystanders and the court, while strongly disapproving of such incidents, had directed the state to ensure protection of the healthcare workers, including doctors.

On Thursday, the bench impleaded the state police chief in the matter, saying his assistance would also be required to address the issue.

The bench said that it was unfortunate that people show up to hospitals in inebriated states seeking medical aid and then assault the doctors who are treating them.

RELATED STORIES

The court directed the Kerala DGP to instruct all district police chiefs, who in turn have to instruct the respective SHOs, to “react swiftly and quickly” to complaints by hospitals of assaults on or altercations with their doctors and nurses by patients, their helpers or bystanders.

The court said speedy investigation should be ensured in such matters and “stringent action” should be taken against the culprits.

“There is a necessity to react quickly to such complaints,” the bench said.

On the last date of hearing, the court had remarked that such incidents of assaults undermine the morale and courage of the healthcare workers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kerala logs 26,200 fresh Covid cases, 125 deaths

Will act after getting report on Nipah impact in Karnataka: Bommai

Karnataka reports its lowest number of Covid deaths in second wave

VHP workers protests against civic body for cutting Ganesh festival days
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP