Police officer shot at by terrorists in Srinagar's Eidgah, hospitalised

A police officer from Jammu and Kashmir was shot and severely wounded by terrorists in downtown Srinagar on Sunday. Inspector Masroor Wani was engaged in a game of cricket with local boys at an Eidgah ground when the attack occurred, as per the officials' report.

Following the incident, the injured officer was swiftly transported to a hospital. Reports suggest that medical professionals are currently tending to him, with his condition being described as critical.

Giving details about the incident, Kashmir Zone Police wrote on X, “#Terrorists fired upon & injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. Preliminary #investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this #terror crime. Area cordoned off, case registered.”

This comes just days after a member of the Border Security Force (BSF) was injured due to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling by Pakistan Rangers along the IB on Thursday. The shelling hitting residential areas has led dozens of villagers to evacuate their homes for safety.

At the headquarters of the 15 Corps in Srinagar, a high-level meeting was convened on Wednesday, attended by key officials from Jammu and Kashmir and various security agencies.

Among the major topics discussed during the meeting was the involvement of foreign terrorists in Kashmir.

According to official data, out of the 46 terrorists eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir this year, 37 were of Pakistani origin, while only nine were local residents. This marks the first instance in the 33-year history of terrorism in the Union Territory where the number of foreign terrorists killed has surpassed that of local terrorists by fourfold.(With inputs from agencies)

