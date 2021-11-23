Param Bir Singh case: A look back at other top cops on the run

The Supreme Court on Monday protected former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh from arrest in alleged extortion cases after the officer said he was “very much in the country” and was willing to submit to probe. Singh was declared a proclaimed offender last week after he remained elusive since March this year. Here are some other accused police officers who remained elusive like Singh:

• Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Mukesh Gupta, who is accused of financial irregularities, was on the run from Chhattisgarh before he obtained a regular bail from the Supreme Court after a case was registered against him in May last year.

• GP Singh, a 1994-batch IPS officer, remained on the run for weeks before the Supreme Court granted him conditional bail in September. A case was registered against G P Singh in Chhattisgarh under the Prevention of Corruption Act on June 29 after preliminary probe over alleged disproportionate assets.The bail was vacated last month. G P Singh has since been issued several summonses but he continues to ignore them.

• Mani Lal Patidar, an IPS officer, has been missing from Uttar Pradesh since November 2020 two months he was suspended after businessman Indramani Tripathi released a video accusing the police officer of demanding bribes. Tripathi was later found dead in his car with gunshot wounds. In a habeas corpus petition filed by advocate Mukut Nath Verma, he feared Patidar had gone missing as he might be in unlawful custody.

• Arvind Sen, a 2013 batch IPS officer, surrendered to a Lucknow court after evading police for a month in January when a reward of ₹50,000 was announced for any information leading to the arrest of suspended deputy inspector general. Sen was evading the police since his name figured in a tender scam. Sen was declared a “proclaimed offender” in December 2020.

• Former Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini was arrested in August after evading arrest in a case pertaining to a fraudulent sale of a land. He was later granted bail.

• Madhukar Tandon, an IPS officer from the Rajasthan cadre, has remained elusive since he was accused of raping a tribal woman in 1997. Police have claimed he has been untraceable but Tandon has managed to sell property worth crores in Jaipur.

