The West Bengal Police on Thursday questioned former sports minister Aroop Biswas for around three hours in connection with the chaos at the Lionel Messi India GOAT tour in December 2025.

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi in Kolkata in December 2025. (HT PHOTO)

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“Biswas was summoned thrice earlier but did not appear before investigators. He was asked to appear again on June 22,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

Biswas, who had evaded the media since the Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s defeat in the 2026 assembly elections, said he would not say anything as the matter is sub-judice. “I will appear before the police as many times as they want and cooperate with the investigation. Let the truth be revealed in court.”

Satadru Dutta, the organiser of the Messi event, filed a police complaint on June 1 against Biswas, TMC councillor Jui Biswas, and former police chief Rajeev Kumar, accusing them of sabotaging the event.

The December 13 event ended in chaos. Most fans purchased tickets priced between ₹4,500 and ₹18,000, but the event lasted barely 22 minutes. They could not see Argentine footballer Messi as Aroop Biswas, his aides, and relatives surrounded him. Mamata Banerjee, the then chief minister, apologised for the fiasco and removed Biswas, who has since lost his assembly seat.

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{{^usCountry}} Dutta alleged that Aroop Biswas took a few thousand complimentary tickets for the show and sold them. “I am confident that the police will question him and get to the bottom of the matter,” said Dutta, who was arrested after the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dutta alleged that Aroop Biswas took a few thousand complimentary tickets for the show and sold them. “I am confident that the police will question him and get to the bottom of the matter,” said Dutta, who was arrested after the event. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Aroop Biswas was the treasurer of the TMC until June 5, when the party replaced him and informed the bank, where it maintains its main account. He wrote to the bank on June 12, saying the account should be frozen. The matter was leaked on Thursday. “This is an internal matter of the party. I will not say anything,” Aroop Biswas said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aroop Biswas was the treasurer of the TMC until June 5, when the party replaced him and informed the bank, where it maintains its main account. He wrote to the bank on June 12, saying the account should be frozen. The matter was leaked on Thursday. “This is an internal matter of the party. I will not say anything,” Aroop Biswas said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aroop Biswas’s brother, Swarup Biswas, was arrested on June 4 on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation. Biswas was the Cine Technicians’ Workers of Eastern India chief at the time of his arrest. A film technician alleged that Aroop Biswas took money promising work but threatened her and made indecent proposals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aroop Biswas’s brother, Swarup Biswas, was arrested on June 4 on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation. Biswas was the Cine Technicians’ Workers of Eastern India chief at the time of his arrest. A film technician alleged that Aroop Biswas took money promising work but threatened her and made indecent proposals. {{/usCountry}}

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