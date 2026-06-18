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Police question ex-Bengal minister Aroop Biswas over Messi tour fiasco

Most fans could not see Argentine footballer Messi despite purchasing tickets priced between ₹4,500 and ₹18,000

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 04:45 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The West Bengal Police on Thursday questioned former sports minister Aroop Biswas for around three hours in connection with the chaos at the Lionel Messi India GOAT tour in December 2025.

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi in Kolkata in December 2025. (HT PHOTO)

“Biswas was summoned thrice earlier but did not appear before investigators. He was asked to appear again on June 22,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

Biswas, who had evaded the media since the Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s defeat in the 2026 assembly elections, said he would not say anything as the matter is sub-judice. “I will appear before the police as many times as they want and cooperate with the investigation. Let the truth be revealed in court.”

Satadru Dutta, the organiser of the Messi event, filed a police complaint on June 1 against Biswas, TMC councillor Jui Biswas, and former police chief Rajeev Kumar, accusing them of sabotaging the event.

The December 13 event ended in chaos. Most fans purchased tickets priced between 4,500 and 18,000, but the event lasted barely 22 minutes. They could not see Argentine footballer Messi as Aroop Biswas, his aides, and relatives surrounded him. Mamata Banerjee, the then chief minister, apologised for the fiasco and removed Biswas, who has since lost his assembly seat.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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