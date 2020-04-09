Police registers case against those who attended JeM militant’s funeral

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 18:20 IST

Police has registered a case against the people, who assembled at Saidpora during the funeral of a local Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militant who was killed in Sopore in south Kashmir during an encounter on Wednesday, on charges of violating the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration’s order to enforce a ban on social gathering in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The villagers took out a big funeral procession after the body of the 23-year-old JeM militant, Sajjad Nawab Dar, a resident of Saidpora, was handed over to his family members. The pictures of the funeral went viral on social media and many questioned about the violation of social distancing norms during the viral outbreak.

Sopore police authorities registered a case late Wednesday evening against the people who participated in the funeral, ignoring the government advisory about the ban on social gathering due to Covid-19 outbreak.

A police spokesman said that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the people who attended Dar’s funeral in violation of the ban on social gathering, but it was unclear whether any arrest was made for flouting the order.

“Dar’s next of kin had given a written undertaking to adhere to social distancing when his body was handed over to them. An investigation has started and the offenders will be dealt with strictly as per the law,” the spokesman said.

The J&K administration has been laying emphasis on social distancing amid growing Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory.

Altogether 158 people tested Covid-19 positive in J&K and four people have died so far. Two persons have tested Covid-19 positive in Sopore town as well.

Dar was killed during an encounter at Gulabad, which is located about 4km away from his native village, Saidpora. Dar joined militancy in 2018 and he was active in Sopore and adjoining areas as a local JeM commander, the police said.

Three encounters took place in Kashmir in the past one week, where 10 militants and five militants were killed.