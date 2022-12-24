Home / India News / Police station building in Manipur set ablaze over woman’s death

Police station building in Manipur set ablaze over woman’s death

Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:49 PM IST

Following the woman’s death, the mob stormed the Pallel police station and set an old building, within the premises, on fire. There was a clash between the police and the locals. The police used tear gas to disperse the mob and brought the situation under control, officials said

A committee formed by locals have demanded the arrest of the accused police personnel within 24 hours and ex-gratia of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakhs to the family of the deceased. (ANI)
ByBabie Shirin, Imphal

A mob set fire to an old building of the Pallel police station in Manipur over the death of a woman, after which authorities arrested the accused cop, officials familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Kakcking district police said the accused, identified as Kongkham Birjit Singh, was arrested and taken into police custody

“On Friday night at around 10pm, the victim, Moirangthem Jemi Devi, 36. of Pallel Mamang Leikai was shot dead by Kongkham Birjit Singh of Mayang Imphal at Pallel Mamang Leikai, about 9 km east of Kakching police station,” said a police official on condition of anonymity.

“The accused is a Manipur Police Telecom Organisation (MPTO) member posted at Pallel police station. He had fled after the incident,” he added.

The reason for the crime is yet to be ascertained, said the officer in charge of Kakching police station. According to people close to developments, the gun used during the crime was not his service gun but his licence gun.

The accused cop, who fled after the incident, has been arrested.

