Policeman abducted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

A 27-year-old policeman was abducted by a group militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday evening, police said.

Javaid Ahmad Dar was abducted by the militants travelling in car around 9.30pm near his home at Vehil Chatwatan, an official said on condition of anonymity. Dar was a personal security officer for former superintendent of police Shalinder Mishra, the official added.

A manhunt was launched soon after the incident, with teams of the police, special operations group and army men setting up security checkpoints.

A photo, apparently of a shirtless Dar suspected to have been taken by the abductors, was circulated on social media.

The incident comes weeks after Aurangzeb, an army jawan posted in South Kashmir’s Shadimurg, was abducted and killed as he left the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp on June 14. Militants recorded a video of Aurangzeb before they killed him.