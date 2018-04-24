Policeman killed in encounter with militants in south Kashmir

A policeman died in an ongoing encounter with militants cornered by security forces in south Kashmir on Tuesday, said offcials.

Latif Gojri succumbed to injuries he suffered in an encounter in a forest in Tral in Awantipura police district. “We stand by with the family of our martyr who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” said a police spokesperson.

SP Vaid, director general of state police, said on Twitter the encounter continues and wished his colleagues “good luck”.

On April 1, as many as 13 militants, four civilians and three soldiers were killed and more than 70 protesters injured in three separate gunfights in south Kashmir.

On April 11, four civilians and a soldier were killed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district even as two militants escaped as protesters threw stones at security personnel.