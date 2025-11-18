Mumbai, The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved a policy for concept-based iconic city development to ensure optimal use of land held by CIDCO and various authorities, and also gave its nod to the redevelopment of certain MHADA colonies. Policies approved for concept-based iconic city development, MHADA redevelopment

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official release said.

The state-run City and Industrial Development Corporation allots land parcels for various uses on a lease basis through auctions, allowing project construction as per lease and Development Control and Promotion Regulation 2020 norms.

However, in some land parcels held by multiple construction and development operators , integrated township-style development is not possible, said the statement from the CM office.

CIDCO had prepared a policy for concept-based iconic city development and submitted it to the government, and it was approved by the cabinet, it said.

The policy prioritises efficient utilisation of land parcels held by CIDCO and various authorities. Authorities will be allowed to appoint CDOs through a tendering process.

These operators will be able to develop integrated residential townships or international commercial districts, with corresponding development rights and the ability to sell residential and commercial units.

The cabinet on Tuesday also approved a comprehensive policy for integrated group redevelopment of MHADA colonies measuring 20 acres or more in Mumbai and its suburbs.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority had built 56 colonies for Middle-Income Group and Low-Income Group families between 1950 and 1960, covering nearly 5,000 cooperative housing societies. Many of these buildings are now dilapidated or structurally weak and require redevelopment, officials said.

Under the new policy, MHADA will redevelop large layouts with modern housing units equipped with lifts, adequate parking, parks, community halls, playgrounds, gyms, swimming pools and CCTV systems.

Supporting infrastructure including water supply, sewage networks, electricity and internal roads will also be upgraded with an emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Residents will receive larger homes compared to their present tenements.

The policy permits the highest allowable rehabilitation FSI without the need for occupant consent. Developers appointed through a tendering process must, however, secure resolutions of support from housing societies.

The Cabinet also approved the formation of a high-powered committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary to oversee the implementation of the policy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.