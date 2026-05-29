Thiruvananthapuram, Three days of monthly menstrual leave for schoolgirls is among the women and child-friendly initiatives planned by the UDF government in Kerala, along with ensuring that all workplaces with more than 50 employees provide safe, high-quality daycare centres and creches. Policy address: Kerala plans three-day menstrual leave for schoolgirls

The women and child-friendly initiatives were part of the policy address of the new V D Satheesan-led government, read out by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in the State Assembly on Friday.

"Our commitment to girl students is reflected in Project "Menstrual Dignity", under which we intend to make educational institutions and public spaces friendly for girls and women.

"My Government also plans to announce upto three days of monthly menstrual leave for school students, along with weekend catch-up classes, so that these girls do not fall behind in their studies," said the Governor in the address.

He said the government proposes to put in place Child Care Rules, as mandated under the Maternity Benefit Act,1961 ensuring that all public offices, industrial establishments, IT parks and all establishments with more than 50 employees run safe, high-quality daycare centres and creches.

The governor said that under the Destitute and Orphan-Free Kerala Initiative, the government plans to promote adoption campaigns and build a network of trained, well-paid foster families based on the Juvenile Justice Act, aiming to make Kerala India's first "orphan-free" state.

"My Government will transform Kerala into the most woman-friendly State in the country. Steps will be taken to implement equal pay for women in workplaces. Public restroom facilities will be arranged in all major towns across Kerala," he said.

The governor said special benefits will be extended to women working in the unorganised sector, and six months of maternity leave will be granted to women employed in the unorganised sector.

"Steps will be taken to make sanitary napkins, footwear and other necessities available to women," he said.

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