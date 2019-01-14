Polish mayor dies a day after man stabs him in the heart at charity event

The centrist mayor of the Polish port city of Gdansk died on Monday, a day after a man stabbed him in the heart in front of hundreds of people at a charity event.

“Despite all our efforts, we failed to save him,” said Doctor Tomasz Stefaniak, director of Gdansk University hospital, quoted by the Polish PAP news agency.

Anti-violence rallies are being planned nationwide after Sunday’s shock attack on Mayor Pawel Adamowicz, known for his liberal views and opposition to Poland’s governing right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party.

The 53-year-old had been in a very critical condition after he suffered a serious wound to the heart and cuts to his diaphragm and abdominal organs, according to surgeons who operated on him for five hours.

Video footage showed the attacker, who police said was wearing a press badge, bursting on to the podium and launching himself at Adamowicz, who had been waving sparklers with others on stage as the fundraiser was winding down on Sunday evening.

After knifing the mayor several times, the man turned to the crowd with his arms raised triumphantly but was quickly tackled to the ground by security guards and arrested.

Atmosphere of aggression

Paramedics resuscitated Adamowicz at the scene before rushing him to the hospital.

Gdansk residents flooded blood donation centres following news that Adamowicz had received 15 litres (32 pints) of blood and required more of the rare O Rh- type.

“There is an atmosphere of aggression in Poland,” a blood donor who identified himself only as Zygmunt told AFP, reflecting on the broader context of the attack.

A local police spokesman said the detained man was a 27-year-old who lived in Gdansk, a Baltic coast city with a population of around half a million that was the cradle of Poland’s anti-communist Solidarity movement in the 1980s.

In a video recording of the attack posted on YouTube, the suspect was seen seizing the microphone and claiming he had been wrongly jailed by the previous centrist government of the Civic Platform (PO) party and tortured.

“That’s why Adamowicz dies,” he said.

One witness told broadcaster TVN that the man appeared “happy with what he had done”.

Mayor for two decades

Adamowicz had been mayor of Gdansk for two decades and the opposition Civic Platform, the arch-rival of the governing PiS, had supported his re-election in 2018 municipal polls.

Since winning office in 2015, the PiS has systematically blamed PO politicians for an array of issues, ranging from VAT fraud to the 2010 crash of a Polish presidential jet in Russia that claimed the life of then president Lech Kaczynski, the identical twin brother of PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

Sunday’s fundraising event was part of a popular annual nationwide drive to purchase medical equipment for children and featured a colourful stage set-up including lights, smoke and pyrotechnics.

Doubts about his sanity

The suspect had previously been sentenced to more than five years in prison for four armed attacks on banks in Gdansk, justice officials said.

Prosecutors said the suspect would undergo a psychological assessment due to “doubts about his sanity”.

Police were investigating how the attacker had been able to breach security to reach the podium, local police spokeswoman Joanna Kowalik-Kosinska told reporters.

“We know that he used an identifier with the inscription ‘Press’,” she said. “Now we have to establish how it was obtained, was the accreditation in his name and was he really entitled to be there at that time?”

This type of attack is rare in Poland. A similar incident occurred in 2010 when an assailant gunned down an aide at a regional PiS office before stabbing another PiS employee, who survived.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 20:15 IST