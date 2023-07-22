Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT This Day: July 23, 1947 -- Black-out by B.B.C.

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Jul 22, 2023 11:03 PM IST

Considerable surprise was expressed in political circles in Delhi tonight at the absence of any mention in the 9.30 p.m. B.B.C. news bulletin of the historic event of the adoption by the Indian Constituent Assembly of the Nation Flag of India.

Considerable surprise was expressed in political circles in Delhi tonight at the absence of any mention in the 9.30 p.m. B.B.C. news bulletin of the historic event of the adoption by the Indian Constituent Assembly of the Nation Flag of India.

This omission has been particularly noted because B.B.C. claims to have an observer in India who has been making political comments on various events and only three days ago gave his opinion about the referendum in the Frontier. Moreover, B.B.C. generally picks up Indian news of international interest from AIR., which had broadcast the news earlier.

