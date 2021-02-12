Political parties trade barbs over 25-year-old’s killing in Mangolpuri

: A political blame game erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress over the murder of 25-year-old Mangolpuri resident Rinku Sharma, which took a communal angle as posts circulated by political leaders over social media gained popularity on Friday.

While the AAP and the Congress questioned the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi demanding home minister Amit Shah’s intervention, the ruling BJP questioned Delhi chief minister’s Arvind Kejriwal “silence” on the matter and demanded a compensation of ₹1 crore for Sharma’s family. Some BJP leaders on social media asked for “justice” for Sharma, with one of them, Kapil Mishra even suggesting he was killed for collecting money for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Delhi Police have arrested five persons in connection with the murder that took place on Wednesday night, and have maintained that Sharma’s death was on account of personal enmity, and a dispute that arose at a birthday party.

On Friday, president of Delhi BJP Adesh Gupta said: “Why is Kejriwal silent on Rinku’s murder?... AAP leaders in the Delhi government leaders announce compensation and condemn such incidents when they go to UP, Bengal, MP and other states. But when such incidents take place in Delhi, the CM doesn’t even utter a word. The state government should give a compensation of ₹1 crore to the family.”

BJP leader Kapil Mishra claimed on Twitter that Sharma was murdered by “jihadis. He said on Twitter that since the person who died had a Hindu name, the CM would not step in to help the family financially. Mishra also urged people to come forward and collect money for the family.

Gupta and BJP parliamentarian Hans Raj Hans visited Sharma’s family on Friday. Hans Raj Hans also met senior police officials and demanded speedy probe into the matter. Separately, AAP legislator Rakhi Birla also paid the family a visit.

The AAP released a statement on Friday stating that the law and order situation in Delhi needed improvement. “The law-and-order situation in Delhi has badly deteriorated. Many such incidents show that the MHA (Union minister of home affairs) has failed to maintain the law-and-order situation in Delhi. We strongly condemn this gruesome killing and urge the MHA to take urgent steps to restore people’s faith in the law-and-order system of Delhi.”

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted, “Rinku Sharma’s murder is a blot on humanity. The guilty should be given the strictest punishment in accordance with the law. Also, Union home minister Amit Shah should immediately convene a meeting with the elected government in Delhi on the law-and-order situation in Delhi. Necessary steps should be taken to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. Otherwise, things like this would keep repeating.”

The Congress, too, hit out at the ruling BJP for deteriorating law and order situation in the city. “Crime rate in Delhi is increasing in the city. In the past one year, rioters have tried to damage the city. Due to the current law and order situation, such anti-social elements feel emboldened. Strict action should be taken against those involved in Rinku Sharma’s murder,” Delhi Congress vice-president Abhishek Dutt said.